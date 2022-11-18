Lincoln Riley joked that UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson must have been 15 years old the first time he coached against him, while at Oklahoma.

"Good lord, it's just hard to believe that Kyler [Murray] was playing, which to me just seems like ages ago. I feel like he's been in the NFL forever. Dorian was just starting," Riley recalled this week.

Riley's Sooners hosted the Bruins back in 2018 (a 49-21 Oklahoma win) in Norman, Okla., and then traveled to Pasadena for the rematch of the home-and-home series in 2019 (a 48-14 OU win).

Thompson-Robinson wasn't 15, but he was a true freshman for that first meeting, and now he's a fifth-year senior leading the No. 16-ranked Bruins (8-2, 5-2 Pac-12) against Riley No. 7 Trojans (9-1, 7-1) in the crosstown rivalry game Saturday at the Rose Bowl.

Containing the dual-threat Thompson-Robinson and star running back Zach Charbonnet is the chief challenge in this matchup for USC, which has struggled against the run and especially struggled against scrambling, elusive quarterbacks.

"He was impressive from the jump. He really was. He's a really good player. You could tell he had some real ability at a young age, and I could tell -- we played him twice -- so the second year when we came out here to the Rose Bowl you could tell he had really improved, and it looks like he just continued to improve," Riley said of Thompson-Robinson. "Which, talented player like him and him being coached by the guys that are coaching him, it's not surprise that he has.

"When you watch him you see a guy that's played a lot of ball and played a lot of ball in that system, knows it extremely well, has got good confidence in it, they've got good playmakers around him. So he's obviously had a phenomenal year. It's fun to see -- I've seen kind of the beginning and I'll see a little bit of the end. I'm always a fan of guys that lead and play the game at a high level."

USC defensive coordinator Alex Grinch was with Riley for that second UCLA game and has surely looked at the Bruins' dynamic rushing offense -- ranked No. 8 nationally in averaging 240 yards per game -- and its veteran QB from every angle this week.

"Just extremely efficient. There's so much to like from a quarterback evaluation standpoint -- obviously from a defensive perspective, a lot of frustration when you watch him," Grinch said. "Just very smooth, and very efficient, meaning he's going to take what's there when he needs to. I think that would probably be the biggest growth. ... Taking what's there and having the ability to extend plays with his feet and getting explosive plays with his feet as well. ...

"I think you've got an experience guy that's very confident in what he does. Very hard to shake him."

The Bruins, meanwhile, have an equally daunting matchup with their own struggling defense going against Caleb Williams and Co. They let Jayden de Laura complete 22 of 28 passes for 315 yards, 2 touchdowns and 0 interceptions last week as Arizona stunned UCLA, 34-28.

With so much at stake Saturday for both teams -- but especially the Trojans, who can clinch their spot in the Pac-12 championship game with a win -- let's take a closer look at the Bruins with our own scouting report.