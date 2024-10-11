Matchup Breakdown: What USC is up against with No. 4-ranked Penn State

Lincoln Riley pushed back against the perception that USC's season has fallen off the tracks after the deflating loss at Minnesota last week dropped the Trojans to 3-2 overall, 1-2 in the Big Ten and entirely out of the AP Top 25 rankings.

"You constantly learn and grow and evolve. That's what these seasons are. These teams just adapt and they grow and they learn, so yeah, I think there's certainly a confidence and excitement," Riley said. "Is there some frustration that we didn't finish those [games at Michigan and Minnesota] off? Sure, there is. Of course, there is. We want to win worse than anybody else wants us to win -- I promise you. But no, we're still a very confident team.

"This isn't some team that has two losses where we got our ass kicked. No, that's not the case. We know what we're capable of and we know that we've got a really good opponent and a phenomenal opportunity coming up here Saturday in the Coliseum."

Indeed, the Trojans do.

USC has a chance to flip the narrative right back in its favor if it can beat No. 4-ranked Penn State (5-0, 2-0) on Saturday in the Coliseum.

That's a big "if," though, as the Nittany Lions have played stifling defense this season -- No. 4 nationally in holding teams to an average of 233.2 yards per game -- and pose a particularly difficult matchup with their strong pass rush against the Trojans' vulnerable offensive tackles.

The opportunity is there for USC to jolt its season back to life, though, if this team can respond to having its backs against the wall.

"I think the most important thing for us right now is everything that we stood for, that we worked for, all the messages that we said to the team and said what we were about, when you face adversity like this that's when that gets tested the most," quarterback Miller Moss said. "So my message to the team was we have two pretty clear choices, to double down on who we are, come closer as a team and go forward with a great opportunity we have this weekend, or let this affect us and deter us from what we ultimately want to do."

The Trojans will reveal Saturday which path they chose.

Let's take a close look at the matchup ...

