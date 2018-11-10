They call him 'Ced, but he doesn't say much. And not enough is said about him.

Aca’Cedric Ware is having a better season than you realize. And, in what has sometimes seemed like a lost year for USC, he’s more important to the Trojans than you think he is. Regarded by most outside his locker room as the second or third best running back on the team, Ware might be its single biggest X factor over the final games.

Just let me explain.

USC, as it should have when the season started with a true freshman quarterback, is trying to become a run-first offense. And it is going to lean on Ware, fresh off the first 200-yard performance of his career.

“What I’m hoping from this offense is a level of consistency, and it starts with the running game. It always will,” Coach Clay Helton said. “I was so proud of [Ware] to have a 200-yard game and to be able to carry the load like he did the other night. He’s a blue-collar kid, he shows up every day. It doesn’t matter if it’s a game or practice, you’re going to get his best.

“There’s probably men that run faster, probably men that are bigger, maybe stronger, but every day you’re going to get his best effort, and usually his effort is 100-yard games.”

The senior out of DeSoto, Texas has had a strangely efficient senior season, averaging a robust 7.0 yards per carry. That would be the highest total for a USC running back since Allen Bradford in 2010 (7.2), and the highest for a Trojans leading rusher since Reggie Bush in 2005 (8.7).

“Great runner, physical runner,” defensive end Christian Rector said. “I think he’s one of the best running backs in our conference right now.”