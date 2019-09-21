Michael Pittman tried to briskly sneak up the postgame buffet line outside the locker room and right past reporters Friday night, but that wasn't happening.

While Utah's defense seemingly had an impossible time keeping tabs on the star senior wide receiver, the spotlight was waiting for him after the Trojans' 30-23 win over the No. 10 Utes. He was one of the stories of the night and should start emerging as one of the stories of this college football season.

Not just here locally but nationally.

"The guy's a monster. You can't guard him," USC third-string QB Matt Fink said after passing for 351 yards and 3 touchdowns with a whopping 232 of those yards and 1 of the TDs going to Pittman.

Of Fink's 21 completions after replacing injured starter Kedon Slovis on the opening drive, 10 went to Pittman, who has looked almost unguardable this season. A DB's best hope so far has been having the refs make a questionable judgment call against him.

His 232 receiving yards Friday night rank fifth all-time in USC history and were the most for a Trojan since Marqise Lee set the program single-game record with 345 vs. Arizona in 2012.

In the last 10 quarters, since getting off to a slow connection with Slovis in the first half against Stanford in Week 2, Pittman has 25 catches for 409 yards and 3 TDs. Overall, he's just 10 catches and 321 yards away from matching his career high and the Trojans aren't even through their September slate of games.

Want more?

Pittman is the only USC regular with a PFF College season grade of at least 80.0 (right on the nose) -- which is exceptional on their scale -- and according to the PFF advanced data he's reeled in 31 of 38 targets with just 1 drop. He caught 10 of 11 targets against Utah for an elite 90.1 game grade -- the highest by any Trojan in any game this season with regular snaps.

"Michael Pittman is a special player and I've said that since I've been here," offensive coordinator Graham Harrell said Friday night. "Our receivers are as special of a group as I've ever seen, and if they ever get one-on-one opportunities they're going to win them. It doesn't matter which guy's in there. We've got eight of them I feel good about winning one-on-one. Michael Pittman at times wins two-on-one as you saw tonight, so that really helps the cause. He's a special player."

Harrell joked that at times Fink wasn't even reading the defense so much as reading the man -- Pittman -- and taking his chances. And Harrell agreed with the decision-making.

"At times we threw it into double coverage, up to Pitt twice actually and he came down with it. That's just having a special guy," he said. "Sometimes it's not a great decision, he's probably not making decisions … he's making decisions based on a person. … That's pretty fun."

Among his 10 catches Friday night, Pittman turned in gains of 26, 39, a 77-yard touchdown and 42 yards.

That long touchdown -- make that the longest USC passing TD since 2015 -- was lofted down the left side with two DBs in the area on a pivotal third-and-9 early in the third quarter. Pittman caught it cleanly, realized he had room to elude a tackle and took off for the end zone, pushing USC's lead to 21-10 at the time. The 42-yard hookup came on third-and-8 in the fourth quarter and set up the Trojans' final touchdown, an eventual 4-yard Markese Stepp run.

