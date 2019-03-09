TrojanSports.com

When USC hired Kliff Kingsbury as offensive coordinator in its first big move of the offseason, there was some question about how he'd implement his system with an offensive staff he didn't handpick.

The lone exception was running backs coach Mike Jinks, who worked under Kingsbury at Texas Tech before spending the last three seasons as head coach at Bowling Green.

Jinks, who was hired in mid December, was the one fellow Air Raid disciple Kingsbury was going to have to lean on, and his hiring made a ton of sense given the Trojans' new offensive direction.

And then Kingsbury was gone weeks later, off to the NFL to become head coach of the Arizona Cardinals.

"It was very difficult in that I couldn't look at my wife in the eyes for about three days," Jinks joked Thursday in his first interview since his hiring. "Because the day that I landed with my family -- I'd been here for a couple weeks -- we get off the plane and my son looks up and he's like, 'Dad, Kliff's going to Arizona. Did we just get fired again?' It was an interesting couple of days there."

Jinks, who was let go at Bowling Green midway through his third season there after going 7-24 as head coach, had previously coached the running backs at Texas Tech from 2013-15 under Kingsbury after coaching at a handful of Texas high schools over the previous decade.

When Kingsbury was hired by the Cardinals in early January, he and Jinks did discuss options, though Jinks did not say if he had a formal offer to follow his friend to the NFL.

"Kliff and I, we had some discussions. Coach [Clay] Helton and I had some discussions. He was honest, he wanted me -- he's a great man -- to make the decision that was best for me and my family, and I feel like I have," Jinks said of staying here.

When USC then hired Graham Harrell, another former Texas Tech QB and Air Raid disciple, Jinks' fit again made perfect sense for the Trojans.

But, yeah, he said, it was a crazy time for him nonetheless.

"It was an interesting couple of days there, but at the end of the day, I'm extremely happy for Kliff. It's a great opportunity -- it's one nobody would turn down -- but his situation and mine are completely different," Jinks said. "Again, guys, this is 'SC. I'm not trying to be disrespectful to anybody, but this job is just as good as any NFL job. There may be two or three that may be on a whole other level, but I truly believe that.

"When you look at position coaches, it was kind of a no-brainer to me. And the fact that I'd been here for three weeks and had a chance to be on the road with Coach Helton for a little bit and get to know him as a man and as a person, it was tough because it's your buddy, but I wasn't telling [my wife] we were moving again."

RELATED: RB Stephen Carr looking to reclaim freshman form and leave 'no regrets'