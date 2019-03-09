When new USC running backs coach Mike Jinks was asked about junior tailback Stephen Carr this week, well, his response was rather telling.

"I went back and I kind of watched his freshman tape -- that's a lot to be excited about," Jinks said. "I know that he had a pretty significant injury that he recovered from last year, and I think he rolled an ankle toward the end of the year. Really with Stephen, a lot of it has been getting that confidence back and getting out here and playing, getting reps."

Indeed, Carr did not have the sophomore season many envisioned for him last fall -- perhaps in part due to the aftereffects of offseason back surgery, before a fresh ankle injury ultimately sidelined him the final few games.

Jinks added that he's liked what he's seen from the junior so far, and Carr -- the No. 2-ranked all-purpose back and No. 38 overall prospect in the 2017 recruiting class -- proclaimed himself fully healthy as the Trojans opened spring practice on Tuesday.

"I feel A-1, amazing," he said.

Asked if that meant no issues of any kind, be it with the back or ankle, he nodded affirmatively.

If that's the case, then there will be many fans right there with Jinks thinking back to the kind of potential Carr showed as a true freshman in 2017.

He had broken out in his first game with 69 yards and 2 touchdowns on 7 carries against Western Michigan, which marked the most rushing yards for a USC true freshman in a season opener since the great Charles White had 93 in 1976.

Carr then followed up with 119 rushing yards on 11 carries along with an 18-yard catch against Stanford. He'd later draw the start against Cal (20 carries for 82 yards and a TD, 6 catches for 47 yards) and total 298 rushing yards in all through the first four games before spraining his right ankle against Washington State.

Then came the offseason back surgery last March. Then another ankle injury in the Oregon State game late last fall, as he'd finish with 384 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns and see his yards per carry drop from 5.6 as a freshman to 4.7.

"That's all in the past now," Carr said this week. "... Each season I had some type of injury, so this season hopefully if God's willing everything goes OK."