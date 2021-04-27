TrojanSports - Mike Jinks reiterates USC plan to roll with two running backs on Saturdays

Soon after USC's 2020 football season ended, with the focus already firmly fixed forward on how the Trojans could spark their sluggish rushing attack, running backs coach Mike Jinks pledged a different approach for his unit.

After largely relying on a running-back-by-committee system the last two years, the Trojans would have a clear 1A and 1B running back on Saturdays in 2021, he said.

While nothing was ever going to be decided this month, that claim has made the running back competition one of the more intriguing storylines this spring -- and these last four weeks have perhaps only made that decision even more difficult for Jinks and the staff.

Redshirt senior Vavae Malepeai, a favorite of the coaches the last couple years, has been his steady self while also breaking a couple of the longer runs of spring. Fellow redshirt senior Stephen Carr was the best of the backs during the spring game two weekends ago, showing burst and power that reminded many of his pre-injury, freshman year form. Texas transfer Keaontay Ingram has wowed in his Trojans debut, showing both the ability to plow through the line for extra yards with his big frame and flashing shiftiness and speed on a 49-yard catch-and-run in the spring game. Freshman Brandon Campbell has certainly represented well, also. And junior Kenan Christon is off running track this spring but remains probably the fastest player on the team.

No, it won't be an easy decision in the least to tell three of those backs they aren't playing on a given Saturday, but Jinks doubled-down on that plan while talking to reporters Tuesday morning over Zoom.

"They've made it extremely difficult and I'm happy of that," Jinks said. "Basically, it's very difficult to get three to four guys and try to split the carries there. It's got to come down to two guys and we're going to continue to compete, we're going to continue to evaluate, we're going to work our tails off in the summer, we're going to get into fall camp and when we come in that first week before that first fall game, we'll release a depth chart and a roster and we'll know who those guys are.

"But there's commitment to do that because that's the right thing for our football team, that's the right thing to get our running game back where it needs to be."

So are one of those redshirt seniors who came back for an extra season going to end up not getting to play? Is Ingram, who piled up over 2,000 total rushing and receiving yards during his time at Texas and decided he saw a better opportunity at USC after the emergence of Longhorns freshman Bijan Robinson last fall, going to sit after making that move? Is Christon, who has as impressive a highlight reel as any of the returning rushers despite significantly less opportunities the last two seasons, going to be the odd man out yet again, as he was last year?

Jinks was asked how he's braced his group for the reality of the tough decisions that will come in August.

"In our room, it's an unbelievably competitive mindset and every day is a different day. We do a great job of watching the film together and the biggest deal is communication and making sure that everybody understands what they're doing well and some of the things that they need to improve on. So as long as you're honest and you're transparent, you can't do anything but respect the process," he said.

Malepeai -- who led USC in rushing each of the last two years with 238 yards and 3 TDs in the six-game 2020 season and 503 yards and 6 TDs during an injury-plagued 2019 campaign -- offered his thoughts on moving away from the committee approach and what it's going to mean for that unit.

"It’s exciting. We all just focus on what’s in front of us and where our feet is. It’s a matter of enjoying the process and making sure we trust the process. It’s just the matter of getting better every day and controlling what we can," he said.

It was actually Malepeai's performance last year against UCLA that foreshadowed the shift to let one or two backs get more opportunity to build rhythm throughout the game. He rushed 19 times for 110 yards and a TD in what was the best individual rushing performance of the season, while Carr had 7 carries and no other back had more than 1 that day.

The plan makes sense in theory as the committee approach seemed to be of no benefit the last two years, with USC ranking 119th in rushing in 2019 (118.23 yards per game) and 120th (97.33) last season.

But it will be interesting to see what happens when it comes time to truly make the tough decisions.

In the meantime, it has been a solid competition with the active running backs rotating throughout the spring and all getting plenty of opportunities.

While Carr and Ingram stole the show in the spring game, the redshirt senior was quick to note that his performance -- 8 carries for 53 yards and a TD, plus a hard-nosed 13-yard gain on a third-down screen pass -- was only good for that day.

"Like coach said, it's a day to day process. We don't try to think about things that happened in the past. I've still got practice today, you know, so I've got to go out there and prove myself again," he said.