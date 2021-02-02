TrojanSports - National Signing Day preview: What to expect for USC on Wednesday

National Signing Day preview: What to expect for USC on Wednesday
National Signing Day was a quiet one for USC last year. The Trojans signed just one player in February -- a 3-star tight end who ultimately wouldn't make it to campus -- and the program decided to not even have coach Clay Helton meet with reporters as he normally would.
A lot has changed in a year.
The Helton news conference is already scheduled for noon Wednesday, and while the additions on National Signing Day might again be few, the situation couldn't be more different this time around.
After finishing tied for 71st in the Rivals recruiting rankings last year, in the final adjustments after tight end Jack Yary rerouted to Washington, the Trojans already stand No. 8 in the rankings entering Wednesday with hopes of further bolstering their class.
After signing just two 4-star prospects, only one Rivals250 prospect and just two of the top 30 in-state prospects last year, USC enters National Signing Day with the fourth-most 4-star signees/commits (15), including 14 top-250 prospects and 11 of the top 30 California recruits. It's been a complete and thorough turnaround for the program on the recruiting trail.
And again, those numbers could get even better still.
So what should USC fans be on the lookout for Wednesday? We break it all down here.
RELATED: Final predictions for the top 2021 prospects | Recruiting Rumor Mill: The latest buzz heading into National Signing Day
Where things stand
National recruiting ranking: No. 8
Pac-12 recruiting ranking: No. 2 (behind Oregon, which is No. 3 nationally)
Total commits: Technically 21, but the four incoming transfers are really part of the offseason haul as well even though they aren't reflected in that number. Defensive tackle Ishmael Sopsher (via Alabama) was a top-100 prospect in the 2019 class, safety Xavion Alford (Texas) was a top-150 prospect in the 2020 class, running back Keaontay Ingram (Texas) was a top-250 prospect in the 2018 class and K.D. Nixon (Colorado) was a 4-star WR from way back in the 2017 class.
How high can the Trojans finish in the rankings: Probably not much higher, barring a surprise. Based on our expectations, USC could add enough points to pass No. 7 Texas A&M only if the Aggies don't add another impact addition themselves. But USC should be safe at No. 8, and a top-10 finish after the nadir of the 2020 recruiting class is quite a statement.
