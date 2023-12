After picking up a flurry of late commitments from defensive prospects over the last week, USC headed into National Signing Day on Wednesday without much suspense or drama.

There was some buzz around four-star wide receiver commit Xavier Jordan's recruitment but he officially signed his USC National Letter of Intent this morning, the Trojans made a late push for five-star quarterback DJ Lagway but he is expected to stick with his Florida commitment, USC is kicking the tires on former Utah four-star RB commit Lamar Radcliffe, out of Sacramento, and signing day surprises are always possible in general.

But for the most part, USC's recruiting class is in pretty clear focus.

The Trojans added late commitments from three-star DE Jide Abasiri (former Minnesota commit) on Dec. 14, three-star OLB Lorenzo Cowan (former Kentucky commit) on Dec. 15, three-star OT Kalolo Ta'aga on Dec. 17 and four-star DE Carlon Jones on Dec. 18 to get to 21 commitments overall in this 2024 class -- which ranks 16th nationally entering the day.

Trojans coach Lincoln Riley is scheduled to talk to media about the class at 2:50 p.m.

Until then, we'll be tracking all the developments as signed NLIs roll in ...