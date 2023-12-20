Opening comments ...

"Another great signing day in the books. Every one of them is unique in their own way, and this one certainly was I guess a little bit as well. Though, very proud of the way this one came together, certainly given some of the staff changes that have happened especially, that provided some real challenges and also opportunities here in the last several weeks to bring this class together. And I think specifically certainly on the defensive side of the ball, two of the areas we really targeted -- the defensive front and the secondary -- it was really important to close strong there, and we did that. We were able to get on some targets here late and land some guys that we think were really, really key to the future of this program, to the turnaround defensively, as obviously we step into a new philosophy, new scheme, new coaches, all of the above. So really proud of the way that the guys finished there, very proud of the way the class finished.

"Especially excited about the offensive line as well. That's been a real focus point. We come in here Year 1 and there's not an offensive lineman in the class, so you knew, we said I think right when I got here, the next few years of offensive line recruiting are going to be really, really important. And we've been pleased with the group that's been here this last year and then excited to add this new group on top of them.

"As you look, just from a big-picture program development, the lines of scrimmage, obviously we all know, are so critical to playing great football. And stacking that talent year after year and being able to develop that talent is so, so important, and so when I look at the class right now today there's a lot that I'm really excited about, but what we were able to do on the two fronts, I think, was really, really critical and really, really important. To add another great O-line class, to add the size defensively that we were able to add, I know we've talked a lot about being able to get bigger on the front, being a more physically dominant front, certainly going to be very important as we move forward with Coach Lynn and this coaching staff to be able to establish and develop that. The secondary was obviously a really big key there as well, and we got a great class so far and a few other things left to happen there, but certainly another piece when you look at what we've had, what we've lost and what we need to replenish and where we need to get better, we knew that was going to be really key as well.

"And so, excited about the class. The high school recruiting as we all know has continued to change and evolve over the last several years. Our understanding of being at USC now for a couple years and what we know it's going to take to continue to elevate our program has certainly evolved as well. One thing, if I were to give one comment maybe about this class or I were to sum it up in one way, the commitment level of these guys to understand the opportunity that we all have here at a place like USC, the opportunity to help bring this program back to where we all want it to be is shared across this class. I mean, you could really feel that with all of the guys, really throughout the process. So many of these guys never wavered, so many of these guys never blinked and they understand really what this means, and I think that's really special. And it's something that we, honestly as time has gone one more and more here in the last few years, we have prioritized that just each year I think a little bit more because I think it matters.

"Because what happens with that is, listen, the guy that wavers on signing day is going to waver when something doesn't go his way here. He's going to waver when he's not the starter as a true freshman coming right out. He's going to waver when somebody on the outside tells him he should look somewhere else. The guys that don't waver and have a passion for being here, they're going to hang in there through the ups and downs, they're going to develop, and then you're going to look up and down the line they're going to turn into really good players -- and a lot of them much sooner rather than later. There's a lot of examples of that right now on our football team, a lot of examples of guys that in this bowl game are getting ready to play a much different role than they've ever had and it's exciting, it's energizing to the program. You can just feel that. And I think as we go forward certainly in terms of the high school recruiting I just don't think you can put a big enough value really, you can't stress the importance of that enough, and this class if I were to sum it up in one way, there's a lot of talent, there's a lot of ability, but these guys were all dying to be USC Trojans. So very, very proud of that.

"Excited to talk about these groups individually, these guys individually but a great day. There's still certainly a lot left to go. There will be more signings of high school players, and then obviously there's a handful of positions that we're still being pretty active in the transfer portal and will continue to be as all this plays out. So, obviously years ago, this used to be kind of the end of things for a while. It feels like this is just in some way kind of the middle point or a point in the road that's going to continue on through the next several weeks and months and one that we will continue to be aggressive in to add to this roster, both for next season and the upcoming years."

There are still two guys who have been committed to you who haven't been announced as signed yet (at the time TE Walter Matthews and CB Isaiah Ruin), do you expect to have them in this class?

"We do. We do. Just a few things that are being worked through, but we do and potentially some more targets as well."

With no QB in this class and losing Caleb Williams and Malachi Nelson, could you take two quarterbacks in the portal?

"There's a chance. Yeah, there's certainly a chance that we will. Obviously, the Malachi piece was a little unexpected. And I know, something came out, I got asked a question the other day, Malachi was fantastic here. He's a great kid, and I will root for him forever and ever. He's going to go make somebody a heck of a player, and I'm a Malachi Nelson fan forever. Him and his family are tremendous. Now, with him gone, it certainly, it changes things. Now that you've got a pretty big gap in the program in terms of where Miller currently sits being obviously kind of down the line in his career, and so we very well, we are certainly going to look at taking a younger quarterback. We're looking at options there, it's obviously a very intriguing position for obvious reasons, and so starting to sift through some of those options because that choice for us will be an important choice. So certainly the possibility right now exists that we could take as many as two quarterbacks in the portal -- potentially one older one and one younger one."