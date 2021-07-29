NBA draft day comes for USC's Evan Mobley

The NBA draft is Thursday night (5 p.m. PT on ESPN) and USC figures to have its highest draft pick since at least O.J. Mayo in 2008 or possibly ever.

Evan Mobley is widely projected as a top-3 pick -- Mayo is the Trojans' highest-ever draft pick at No. 3 overall -- along with Oklahoma State point guard Cade Cunningham and guard Jalen Green, who spent last season in the G League -- and the suspense should end early for the 7-footer.

Here's a quick synopsis of where Mobley landed on some of the notable final mock drafts leading into Thursday:

-No. 3 to the Cleveland Cavaliers (ESPN.com's Jonathan Givony)



-No. 3 (NBABigBoard.com's Chad Ford)

-No. 3 (The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor)

-No. 3 (Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman)

-No. 3 (SI.com's Jeremy Woo)

-No. 3 (CBSSports.com's Kyle Boone)

-No. 3 (NBADraft.net)

See a pattern?

Thursday night should be another big moment for USC basketball and coach Andy Enfield's program, which will have a first round pick for the third straight year and a top-6 pick for the second year in a row, as Kevin Porter Jr. went No. 30 overall in 2019 and Onyeka Okongwu went No. 6 last year.

Mobley, of course, led USC to the Elite Eight in his only season with the program, averaging 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game. He was part of one of the best seasons in Trojans history and will now be one of the highest-ever draft picks in program history, leaving quite a legacy in his short time here.

Here's a look at USC's all-time first-round draft picks ...