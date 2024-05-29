San Jose State transfer Charles Ross should be the final addition to the USC wide receiver unit this year, but he said he made it clear in his conversations with the coaching staff that he's not coming to be in the back of that pack.

"I just knew for myself I wanted to come in and compete, have a big impact on this team and play a huge role on this team. Personally, for me, my thing was, I don't want to come in and sit in the back -- I want to come in and play," Ross told TrojanSports.com on Wednesday, a day after announcing his USC commitment.

"I was very clear for myself because I'm not coming here to be in the back, I'm not coming here to be on the bench. I'm coming here to play ball, and I was very clear. So they were clear with that and we made sure that all three of us, we made sure that we had everything in order for me to just get the ball and be available at all times."