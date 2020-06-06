**WANT TO READ THE FULL STORY? We're offering two promo deals for new subscribers. Sign up for a new monthly subscription and pick out a FREE T-SHIRT from BreakingT.com for up to a $28 value. Use code Monthly2020 and follow this link to unlock that deal . Or, for new annual subscribers, pay just $49.99 the first year (half off) and get a $49.50 coupon for USC apparel at the Rivals Fan Shop. Use code Annual2020 and follow this link for that promo .**

CORONA -- Korey Foreman says he tries to escape this spotlight he's under as much as possible, but that's not easy as the No. 1-ranked national prospect in the 2021 recruiting class.

Not with a collection of college football's biggest brands from coast to coast consistently -- relentlessly -- working to convince the play-making defensive end from Corona Centennial High School of where he should take his considerable talents.

There are plenty of compelling options, but no easy answers.

"I try to stay away from this recruiting process as much as possible just so I can go back to feeling like a normal kid at home," he said Saturday in an interview with TrojanSports.com. "But once again, every time I wake up I get 300 emails and 300 texts. That's the only way I remember that I'm the No. 1 athlete, but yeah, that's how that goes."

Foreman has already pumped the brakes on his recruitment once, de-committing from Clemson in late April, in part because he wanted the freedom to take his official visits and consider all his options.

Asked if he's narrowed those options down at all, Foreman smiles and says "No, I don't have anything to tell you."

But there are certainly schools that get talked about a lot. He emphasized upon his de-commitment that he would maintain real interest in Clemson. Meanwhile, USC and LSU have emerged as major contenders for obvious reasons, and Georgia and Oregon have made significant pushes as well.

All of that gives him plenty to think about even while he's trying not to be consumed by the recruiting process.

"It is no longer as exciting because it's a lot stressful due to the days going down and down and down. I mean, sooner or later, I have 31 scholarships, I have to pick one at the end of the day," Foreman said. "No matter the relationships I've built, no matter who I've talked to, at the end of the day I still have to pick one school, so we're going to see how everything plays out."

After competing at the Winners Circle Athletics Top 100 showcase in Corona on Saturday, Foreman went in-depth on his Trojans recruitment, his relationship with the coaching staff, his connection with 5-star defensive tackle Maason Smith (Houma, La.) and how he's weighing all those factors.