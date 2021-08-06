Notes from USC Practice 1: Korey Foreman debuts, Ishmael Sopsher progresses
Few players will be in the spotlight this season for USC in the same way as five-star freshman defensive end Korey Foreman.
The No. 3-ranked player in the 2021 recruiting class, he put the Trojans in national headlines back in January when he announced he was spurning the SEC and Clemson to stay home and play for USC.
Most expect him to make an immediate impact on a defensive line that returns its 2020 team leader in sacks and tackles for loss who happens to play the same position he does -- redshirt senior Nick Figueroa.
Foreman wears the No. 0 in the first year the NCAA is allowing that number to be used.
In short, he's easy to key in on as one of the most intriguing players for these Trojans.
"Obviously, you see some of the things that he does out here, I mean, he has God-given talent," coach Clay Helton said after the team's first practice of fall camp Friday afternoon. "His first step is unique, he gets on top of the tackle extremely quickly. I think Nick has done an amazing job of bringing him along. We'll need all of them, to be honest with you. And the faster that we bring him along, the better team we're going to be because he's going to have to help us this year."
USC is opening preseason practices to the media for the full session, but reporters are only allowed to take notes on and report on what happens in the first 50 minutes. It's a give and take -- many programs nationally don't open practices at all, some offer very limited windows of media access. So the access is helpful, but the first 50 minutes are essentially stretching and individual periods many days.
The team periods come in that later portion -- not that there was much more to note about Foreman on this day anyway. By NCAA rule, USC could only be in jerseys and helmets -- no pads -- for the first practice so it'll be a little longer before Foreman is truly testing himself against the Trojans' offensive linemen.
Asked what kind of gap he has to close by arriving on campus this summer, rather than in the spring, Helton left it open-ended.
"It's going to be how fast does he learn the system and get comfortable within the system," he said.
Meanwhile, there were some more substantial notes from the first practice ...
Sopsher eases back in, Taylor-Stuart has a baby, Jackson absent ...
One of the positive signs from the first practice was seeing big nose tackle Ishmael Sopsher go through some individual drills.
Sopsher had surgery to address compartment syndrome in his leg back before spring practice and has been rehabbing since then. He is not yet close to returning to full practice, but Helton said Friday was a positive step.
"It was really nice. He’s really gone through a tough road and is healthy and getting healthier. It’s really about his cardio and he's worked hard on that," Helton said. "To be able to do individual drills today and it to be a positive experience, I think was a really big step to build his confidence. And we’ll continue that. We’ll take slow steps. The reality is he’s probably further down the line for getting him actual practice reps. But we’ll take it day by day and at his pace. But it was a really positive day to be able to see him out here and get some work."
Helton went in-depth with TrojanSports.com last week as to how USC will deal with its depleted depth at the nose tackle position, but it came up again Friday as well.
On top of losing multi-year starter Marlon Tuipulotu at that spot, the Trojans then saw projected replacement Brandon Pili tear his Achilles tendon in April, impressive freshman Jay Toia surprisingly transfer to UCLA after spring practice and Sopsher, the high-profile transfer from Alabama, continue a long recovery process from leg surgery.
So that's essentially like losing the entire three-deep, though Sopsher seems like he's at least progressing now and could factor in at some point in the season.
Helton said previously that redshirt freshmen Jamar Sekona, Kobe Pepe and redshirt sophomore Stanley Ta'ufo'ou would rotate at that spot to some degree. Sekona got the most significant reps in the spring, working extensively with the first-team and rotating at times with Toia, and should be the favorite among that group. But he played only two defensive snaps last year, per PFF, so he has everything to prove still ... and then there's the issue of depth.
(For that matter, Sopsher only played limited reps in one game over two years at Alabama, but his status as a former top-100 prospect is what drives the intrigue.)
"We're going to need to stay healthy there. ... There's bodies there. There’s not a true probably three-deep like the other [positions] -- about 2.5. I think we’re 3 to 4 deep at all other positions. We've got to be careful with that, we've got to monitor it," Helton said. "I do think the way we’re formatting practice right now, it’s going to be a physical practice. They're going to get what they need. But we’re also going to need some luck. All y’all pray, and hopefully we’ll stay healthy at that position. Because it’s a talented position, but it's going to be about 2.5 deep as of right now, and hopefully we get Ish at some point in time."
...
Star junior outside linebacker Drake Jackson was a notable absence on the first day of camp. Helton said he was out "for health and protocol reasons" and should be able to return early next week.
Redshirt junior cornerback Isaac Taylor-Stuart was also not at practice -- with good reason. He is the new father of a baby daughter.
"ITS had his first baby, first child, a baby girl, very healthy, so we're so happy for him," Helton said.
...
Meanwhile, Texas WR transfer Jake Smith is out with a foot injury that could cause him to miss significant time.
"It may require surgery. We're getting an evaluation on that and see where it goes. I'll let you know in the future on that, but I see him out for an extended period of time," Helton said.
The linebackers ...
As for linebackers Jordan Iosefa and Solomon Tuliaupupu -- who have both missed the last two seasons (three in Solo's case) and spring practice due to injury -- they're still being brought along slowly.
Tuliaupupu, who got through his two-year battle with foot injuries only to then require knee surgery before last season, went through warmups, running and stretching with the team. Iosefa, a redshirt senior who has been set back the last two years by knee surgeries, did not. Neither was involved in team periods.
"Jordan and Solo are continuing to progress," is all Helton said about them.
Redshirt junior linebacker Tayler Katoa did practice, after missing last season and spring practice with a knee injury, meaning he has yet to play in a game in his four years in the program (two spent away on a Mormon mission).
USC was especially thin at linebacker last year, so his return is noteworthy, but it's too soon to gauge whether he will be in position to make any impact.
One linebacker who is especially promising this season, though, is freshman Raesjon Davis, one of the Trojans' top signees in the 2021 recruiting class.
"He's a lot like Korey. You see the God-given talent, you see the football instincts. You really see how quick his first step is and how he runs. And the challenge of not having a offseason or a spring, just having a summer, is making sure that we utilize these 25 practices and get him as close to preparation as we can. I loved what he did today," Helton said. "I thought he brought a pro mindset in from the beginning of the day all the way through, from how he was in meetings to how he was in walkthroughs, how he was coachable today. He really bought into TO's style of tough coaching and trying to improve him as fast as possible. But no, I like his attitude. And obviously he's got a great skill set. A lot like Korey, it's how fast we can get him there in these 25 practices."
