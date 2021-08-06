Notes from USC Practice 1: Korey Foreman debuts, Ishmael Sopsher progresses

**Not subscribed? We have a FREE TRIAL available that will unlock premium access until USC's first game of the season, but you have to act fast as the deal expires on Aug. 11. Use promo code NEXTUP21 and this link.**

Few players will be in the spotlight this season for USC in the same way as five-star freshman defensive end Korey Foreman. The No. 3-ranked player in the 2021 recruiting class, he put the Trojans in national headlines back in January when he announced he was spurning the SEC and Clemson to stay home and play for USC. Most expect him to make an immediate impact on a defensive line that returns its 2020 team leader in sacks and tackles for loss who happens to play the same position he does -- redshirt senior Nick Figueroa. Foreman wears the No. 0 in the first year the NCAA is allowing that number to be used. In short, he's easy to key in on as one of the most intriguing players for these Trojans. "Obviously, you see some of the things that he does out here, I mean, he has God-given talent," coach Clay Helton said after the team's first practice of fall camp Friday afternoon. "His first step is unique, he gets on top of the tackle extremely quickly. I think Nick has done an amazing job of bringing him along. We'll need all of them, to be honest with you. And the faster that we bring him along, the better team we're going to be because he's going to have to help us this year." RELATED: Watch video highlights from the early periods of USC's first practice

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GaXZlLXN0YXIgZnJlc2htYW4gZGVmZW5zaXZlIGVuZCBLb3JleSBG b3JlbWFuIOKAlCBOby4gMCDigJQgZ29pbmcgdGhyb3VnaCBkcmlsbHMgZHVy aW5nIGhpcyBmaXJzdCBvZmZpY2lhbCBwcmFjdGljZSB3aXRoIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9VU0M/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1w O3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNVU0M8L2E+LiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vYk1lbkRONVBnaCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2JNZW5ETjVQ Z2g8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUnlhbiBZb3VuZyAoQFJ5YW5Zb3VuZ1JpdmFs cykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SeWFuWW91bmdSaXZh bHMvc3RhdHVzLzE0MjM4NDU1MTI3MjIwODc5MzY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QXVndXN0IDcsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

USC is opening preseason practices to the media for the full session, but reporters are only allowed to take notes on and report on what happens in the first 50 minutes. It's a give and take -- many programs nationally don't open practices at all, some offer very limited windows of media access. So the access is helpful, but the first 50 minutes are essentially stretching and individual periods many days. The team periods come in that later portion -- not that there was much more to note about Foreman on this day anyway. By NCAA rule, USC could only be in jerseys and helmets -- no pads -- for the first practice so it'll be a little longer before Foreman is truly testing himself against the Trojans' offensive linemen. Asked what kind of gap he has to close by arriving on campus this summer, rather than in the spring, Helton left it open-ended. "It's going to be how fast does he learn the system and get comfortable within the system," he said. Meanwhile, there were some more substantial notes from the first practice ...

Nose tackle Ishmael Sopsher got some limited work in Friday as he continues to recover from leg surgery. (Andrew Aguilar/For TrojanSports.com)

Sopsher eases back in, Taylor-Stuart has a baby, Jackson absent ...

One of the positive signs from the first practice was seeing big nose tackle Ishmael Sopsher go through some individual drills. Sopsher had surgery to address compartment syndrome in his leg back before spring practice and has been rehabbing since then. He is not yet close to returning to full practice, but Helton said Friday was a positive step.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IZXJl4oCZcyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hh c2h0YWcvVVNDP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4j VVNDPC9hPiBOVCBJc2htYWVsIFNvcHNoZXIsIHRoZSB0cmFuc2ZlciBmcm9t IEFsYWJhbWEsIGdldHRpbmcgaW4gc29tZSB3b3JrIGluIGluZGl2aWR1YWwg ZHJpbGxzIGFzIGhlIGVhc2VzIGJhY2sgZnJvbSBoaXMgbGVnIGluanVyeSB0 aGF0IGtlcHQgaGltIG91dCBvZiBzcHJpbmcuIENsYXkgSGVsdG9uIHNhaWQg aXQgd2lsbCBiZSDigJxwcm9iYWJseSBmdXJ0aGVyIGRvd24gdGhlIGxpbmXi gJ0gYmVmb3JlIGhlIGNhbiBnZXQgYW55IHJlcHMgaW4gbGl2ZSBwZXJpb2Rz LuKAnSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vYnFEeTl4UXFRSCI+cGljLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2JxRHk5eFFxUUg8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUnlhbiBZb3Vu ZyAoQFJ5YW5Zb3VuZ1JpdmFscykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9SeWFuWW91bmdSaXZhbHMvc3RhdHVzLzE0MjM4MjM3NjU5ODk4NTUy MzU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXVndXN0IDcsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

"It was really nice. He’s really gone through a tough road and is healthy and getting healthier. It’s really about his cardio and he's worked hard on that," Helton said. "To be able to do individual drills today and it to be a positive experience, I think was a really big step to build his confidence. And we’ll continue that. We’ll take slow steps. The reality is he’s probably further down the line for getting him actual practice reps. But we’ll take it day by day and at his pace. But it was a really positive day to be able to see him out here and get some work." Helton went in-depth with TrojanSports.com last week as to how USC will deal with its depleted depth at the nose tackle position, but it came up again Friday as well. On top of losing multi-year starter Marlon Tuipulotu at that spot, the Trojans then saw projected replacement Brandon Pili tear his Achilles tendon in April, impressive freshman Jay Toia surprisingly transfer to UCLA after spring practice and Sopsher, the high-profile transfer from Alabama, continue a long recovery process from leg surgery. So that's essentially like losing the entire three-deep, though Sopsher seems like he's at least progressing now and could factor in at some point in the season. Helton said previously that redshirt freshmen Jamar Sekona, Kobe Pepe and redshirt sophomore Stanley Ta'ufo'ou would rotate at that spot to some degree. Sekona got the most significant reps in the spring, working extensively with the first-team and rotating at times with Toia, and should be the favorite among that group. But he played only two defensive snaps last year, per PFF, so he has everything to prove still ... and then there's the issue of depth. (For that matter, Sopsher only played limited reps in one game over two years at Alabama, but his status as a former top-100 prospect is what drives the intrigue.) "We're going to need to stay healthy there. ... There's bodies there. There’s not a true probably three-deep like the other [positions] -- about 2.5. I think we’re 3 to 4 deep at all other positions. We've got to be careful with that, we've got to monitor it," Helton said. "I do think the way we’re formatting practice right now, it’s going to be a physical practice. They're going to get what they need. But we’re also going to need some luck. All y’all pray, and hopefully we’ll stay healthy at that position. Because it’s a talented position, but it's going to be about 2.5 deep as of right now, and hopefully we get Ish at some point in time." ... Star junior outside linebacker Drake Jackson was a notable absence on the first day of camp. Helton said he was out "for health and protocol reasons" and should be able to return early next week. Redshirt junior cornerback Isaac Taylor-Stuart was also not at practice -- with good reason. He is the new father of a baby daughter. "ITS had his first baby, first child, a baby girl, very healthy, so we're so happy for him," Helton said. ... Meanwhile, Texas WR transfer Jake Smith is out with a foot injury that could cause him to miss significant time. "It may require surgery. We're getting an evaluation on that and see where it goes. I'll let you know in the future on that, but I see him out for an extended period of time," Helton said.

The linebackers ...