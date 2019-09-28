SEATTLE -- Two times now in the span of three weeks and with two different quarterbacks, USC has seen an opposing defense sell out against the downfield passing attack and collect 3 interceptions in dealing the Trojans a deflating defeat on the road.

BYU did it to freshman QB Kedon Slovis, and on Saturday No. 17 Washington made sure not to let Matt Fink get anything going through the air.

Wide receiver Michael Pittman, coming off his monstrous 10-catch, 232-yard performance against Utah, was asked after this 28-14 loss how often the Huskies didn't have him double covered.

"I feel like on third downs is the only time that they played man, and we had third-and-shorts so obviously you don't want to really pass it on third-and-short. So yeah, it was frustrating," said Pittman, who finished with 4 catches for 64 yards and a touchdown.

Said offensive coordinator Graham Harrell: "That was the gameplan. They tried to take it away. If you look at what they did, they were dropping 8 most of the time, playing way off … and I think at times we had opportunities and didn't take them. ... At times we did take it underneath and then we hit the one long one to Pitt. But that was the game plan to take away the explosives from the receivers."

It stands to reason the Trojans will keep seeing that approach after the losses to BYU and Washington. The only mystery is why Utah didn't find a way to adjust to USC's downfield attack last week.

As Harrell and head coach Clay Helton both noted, the Trojans did rush for a season-high 212 yards (including 7.6 yards per carry from the running backs) Saturday -- after entering the day averaging 118.5 rushing yards per game -- but it didn't matter due to the aformentioned interceptions.

Both Slovis and now Fink have struggled with misreads when faced with blanketing pass coverage. To be fair, Fink's first pick was just a woeful throw that would have been trouble against any defense, and the second was a poor red zone decision that had nothing to do with the downfield coverage, but the blueprint indeed seems that getting the Trojans' passing attack out of rhythm undermines the whole operation.

Fink finished 19-of-32 passing for 163 yards, 1 TD and those 3 INTs.

Harrell actually had no qualms with the overall offensive game plan -- just the stunting interceptions and red zone breakdowns.

"I thought the second half we did a lot of good things offensively, we moved the ball and then didn't finish drives -- and mainly because of turnovers. You can't do that," he said. "... Obviously it was a different gameplan coming in based on what we thought we would see, and really they played exactly what we thought we would see, honestly. So the game plan's a little different. They want to try to force us to run the ball and we rushed for over 200 yards. So I thought the O-line and the running backs and that also goes with perimeter blocking, we did some good things."

Pittman, meanwhile, indicated that Washington threw in some wrinkles that the Trojans weren't totally expecting, and he noted how the approach was nuanced from BYU's.

"They were stacking and they were bailing back and pressing up front, so that's generally not the best -- because he's sitting back at 12 yards and just turning his butt and going -- so that's generally not the best to throw a deep ball," Pittman said. "It didn't throw us off, but I feel like we didn't know that they were going to come in and do that. I just wasn't expecting them to come in and play it like that. ...

"I would say it was similar, but BYU didn't go as far to have a man press and then have a guy like overtop."

What is clear is that it was a smart plan by Washington. Fink's big peformance off the bench against Utah was largely contingent on throwing the ball up downfield and letting his playmakers make plays. That wasn't there Saturday night -- aside from a 44-yard touchdown to Pittman in the third quarter when he got behind the defense -- and Fink's strengths are not in managing the intermediate passing attack.



Whoever starts at quarterback moving forward, though, the Trojans might expect to face some variation of this defensive approach.