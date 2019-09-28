WATCH: Trojans react to 28-14 loss at Washington
SEATTLE -- USC coach Clay Helton lamented bad decisions and costly turnovers, QB Matt Fink fought back emotions after throwing 3 interceptions, offensive coordinator Graham Harrell discussed how Washington limited options in the passing game and all the Trojans discussed in general where this 28-14 loss to the Huskies leaves their season at 3-2 heading into the bye week.
Watch all the postgame reaction as we have video interviews with Helton, Harrell, defensive coordinator Graham Harrell and 10 USC players.
RELATED: COLUMN: QB Matt Fink struggles as USC stumbles at Washington | Notes: USC's grounded Air Raid, Max Williams' debut and more
Postgame press conference with Clay Helton, Matt Fink and John Houston
Offensive coordinator Graham Harrell
