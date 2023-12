Less than a day after his stepbrother, Oregon State linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold, announced his transfer to USC, Beavers defensive back Akili Arnold followed suit Sunday morning.

Both coveted transfers took a visit to USC this weekend and address major needs for the Trojans.

Akili Arnold played free safety and nickel for Oregon State this year, racking up 60 tackles, 2 interceptions and 6 pass breakups. He's been a contributor for the Beavers the last four seasons (has played five seasons) and was a rotation piece last year before becoming one of the key cogs on the defense in 2023.