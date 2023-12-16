Oregon State LB transfer Easton Mascarenas-Arnold a major addition for USC
USC has tried and tried and tried to solidify the interior linebacker spots in recent years.
Alabama transfer Shane Lee was a two-year team captain, but went from starter to role player over his USC tenure. Arizona State transfer Eric Gentry looked like difference-making addition when healthy in 2022, but his role and availability became inconsistent this fall. Oklahoma State transfer Mason Cobb was a mainstay this past year, but he also tied for the national lead in missed tackles with 25, per PFF. Freshman Tackett Curtis was given a long leash as an immediate starter in his first season this fall, but he looked raw and eventually ceded snaps to the veterans later in the season. And fan favorite Raesjon Davis has never been given an extended runway to learn on the job.
All told, the position has remained in perpetual flux.
But on Saturday night, USC landed another potential difference-maker at the position who might hopefully provide the long-awaited answer in the middle for the Trojans.
Oregon State transfer Easton Mascarenas-Arnold was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection this season while leading a strong Beavers defense with 107 tackles along with 6.5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks and 2 interceptions. (He did have 20 missed tackles, per PFF).
Mascarenas-Arnold, who took a visit to USC this weekend along with his step-brother, Oregon State safety/nickel Akili Arnold, announced his USC decision on Instagram Saturday evening.
Mascarenas-Arnold had double-digit tackles in five games this season -- with 13 against San Diego State, 10 against Washington State, 13 against UCLA, 10 against Arizona and 11 against Oregon.
HIs best game, though, might have been against Utah, when he racked up 9 tackles, a sack and an interception in a 21-7 win that was one of the best of the season for the Beavers.
This was his first year as a starter, though he logged 300 defensive snaps last season. The 5-foot-11 playmaker has one year of eligibility remaining.
He is the Trojans third transfer addition following Michigan State long-snapper Hank Pepper and Vanderbilt DE Nate Clifton.
All of USC's commits over the last couple weeks have come on the defensive side, including 2024 HS prospects DE Jide Abasiri and OLB Lorenzo Cowan, who flipped from prior commitments to Minnesota and Kentucky, respectively.
Head coach Lincoln Riley pledged that fixing the Trojans' defense would be his top priority and he has been backing up that message, both in terms of recruiting and coaching staff changes.
With Lee out of eligibility, the rest of USC's linebackers are all set to return next season, as of now. The Trojans also have a commitment from four-star 2024 LB Desman Stephens, out of Michigan.