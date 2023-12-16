USC has tried and tried and tried to solidify the interior linebacker spots in recent years.

Alabama transfer Shane Lee was a two-year team captain, but went from starter to role player over his USC tenure. Arizona State transfer Eric Gentry looked like difference-making addition when healthy in 2022, but his role and availability became inconsistent this fall. Oklahoma State transfer Mason Cobb was a mainstay this past year, but he also tied for the national lead in missed tackles with 25, per PFF. Freshman Tackett Curtis was given a long leash as an immediate starter in his first season this fall, but he looked raw and eventually ceded snaps to the veterans later in the season. And fan favorite Raesjon Davis has never been given an extended runway to learn on the job.

All told, the position has remained in perpetual flux.

But on Saturday night, USC landed another potential difference-maker at the position who might hopefully provide the long-awaited answer in the middle for the Trojans.

Oregon State transfer Easton Mascarenas-Arnold was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection this season while leading a strong Beavers defense with 107 tackles along with 6.5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks and 2 interceptions. (He did have 20 missed tackles, per PFF).

Mascarenas-Arnold, who took a visit to USC this weekend along with his step-brother, Oregon State safety/nickel Akili Arnold, announced his USC decision on Instagram Saturday evening.