OT Caleb Lomu talks recent USC offer, visit and where Trojans stand
GILBERT, Ariz. -- USC jumped fully into three-star offensive tackle Caleb Lomu's recruitment rather late in the process, offering the Gilbert, Ariz., prospect during his unofficial visit to campus earlier this month.
But it sounds like the appeal of that Trojans offer and the Lincoln Riley factor were enough to get Lomu's attention and give him plenty to think about nonetheless.
"When I got that offer I was pretty excited. I talked to Lincoln Riley, he's a great dude. They said that they really want me," Lomu told TrojanSports.com. "They were excited to have me up there. I really wasn't expecting [the offer] -- from Lincoln Riley, that was pretty cool. I was just going in there just wanting to check it out not really worrying about that, but they offered me so that was a bonus for the trip for sure."
