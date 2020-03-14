The announcement would come a few days later, but Mason Murphy knew while on his USC visit last weekend that his decision was made and his mind was set.

Spending that Friday on campus for an unofficial visit and returning Saturday with a bunch of other top Trojans targets, the 2021 offensive tackle from JSerra Catholic High School reaffirmed everything he felt about the program and the coaching staff.

"I knew I wanted to commit while I was up there I just needed to discuss it with my family and they were all for it," Murphy told TrojanSports.com, offering perspective into his commitment. "I had a great time up there. Its a whole new culture and that faith, family, football [philosophy] is real up there and I'm excited to be a part of it."

Murphy, presently rated a 3-star prospect but with the potential to end up a 4-star recruit, especially spent valuable time around Trojans offensive line coach Tim Drevno as they discussed how the staff viewed and valued him.

"I had a long convo with him and we just talked football for like 45 minutes and I really picked his brain and got an idea for his coaching style and his background and how he is going to use me at the next level," Murphy said. "He said I have a chance at playing early and he sees me at the left tackle position."

