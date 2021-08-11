The major significance of Tuesday for USC football was the first meeting with the media for key Trojans freshmen and transfers.

Freshmen Korey Foreman, Jaxson Dart, Miller Moss, Raesjon Davis and Ceyair Wright ,and transfer additions Keaontay Ingram and Tahj Washington all met with reporters after USC's fourth practice of fall camp.

Watch video interviews with those Trojans here | Read our in-depth report from USC's fourth practice of fall camp

Also, check out our daily photo gallery from USC practice below.

