TrojanSports - Photos from USC's spring practice in the Coliseum on Tuesday

football
Photos from USC's spring practice in the Coliseum on Tuesday
TrojanSports Staff
TrojanSports
Staff
USC held its fourth practice of the spring Tuesday, moving into the Coliseum for the first time and practicing in full pads for the second time so far.
We have a full breakdown of the news, notes, quotes and observations from the day:
-In-depth notes from USC's fourth spring practice
-Could Drake London play a different role in USC's offense in 2021?
-Keary Colbert discusses early impact of USC's new wide receivers
Also check out photos from the practice, as provided by USC's John McGillen.