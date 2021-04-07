 TrojanSports - Photos from USC's spring practice in the Coliseum on Tuesday
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-07 10:00:51 -0500') }} football

Photos from USC's spring practice in the Coliseum on Tuesday

TrojanSports Staff
Staff

USC held its fourth practice of the spring Tuesday, moving into the Coliseum for the first time and practicing in full pads for the second time so far.

We have a full breakdown of the news, notes, quotes and observations from the day:

-In-depth notes from USC's fourth spring practice

-Could Drake London play a different role in USC's offense in 2021?

-Keary Colbert discusses early impact of USC's new wide receivers

Also check out photos from the practice, as provided by USC's John McGillen.

Sophomore offensive lineman Jonah Monheim holds a block during USC's tone-setting opening period of practice Tuesday.
Sophomore offensive lineman Jonah Monheim holds a block during USC's tone-setting opening period of practice Tuesday. (John McGillen/USC Football)
In that same drill, running back Keaontay Ingram dashes through the tunnel as Liam Douglass sets the first block with WR Gary Bryant working on the downfield block.
In that same drill, running back Keaontay Ingram dashes through the tunnel as Liam Douglass sets the first block with WR Gary Bryant working on the downfield block. (John McGillen/USC Football)
USC safety Chase Williams stands over running back Stephen Carr after going one-on-one.
USC safety Chase Williams stands over running back Stephen Carr after going one-on-one. (John McGillen/USC Football)
Keaontay Ingram, the running back transfer from Texas.
Keaontay Ingram, the running back transfer from Texas. (John McGillen/USC Football)
Freshman running back Brandon Campbell.
Freshman running back Brandon Campbell. (John McGillen/USC Football)
Freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart.
Freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart. (John McGillen/USC Football)
Freshman quarterback Miller Moss.
Freshman quarterback Miller Moss. (John McGillen/USC Football)
Drake London goes up for the ball over cornerback Isaac Taylor-Stuart.
Drake London goes up for the ball over cornerback Isaac Taylor-Stuart. (John McGillen/USC Football)
After being among the key players absent for the first week of spring practice for "health protocols", outside linebacker Drake Jackson was back in action Tuesday.
After being among the key players absent for the first week of spring practice for "health protocols", outside linebacker Drake Jackson was back in action Tuesday. (John McGillen/USC Football)
Linebacker Ralen Goforth also returned to action, but had to be in helmet-only for his first practice back.
Linebacker Ralen Goforth also returned to action, but had to be in helmet-only for his first practice back. (John McGillen/USC Football)
Wide receiver K.D. Nixon makes a catch Tuesday in the Coliseum.
Wide receiver K.D. Nixon makes a catch Tuesday in the Coliseum. (John McGillen/USC Football)
K.D. Nixon had the long touchdown of the day Tuesday, getting loose behind the defense to reel in a pass from Kedon Slovis and take it to the house.
K.D. Nixon had the long touchdown of the day Tuesday, getting loose behind the defense to reel in a pass from Kedon Slovis and take it to the house. (John McGillen/USC Football)
Freshman safety Calen Bullock.
Freshman safety Calen Bullock. (John McGillen/USC Football)
Outside linebacker Hunter Echols in pass rush.
Outside linebacker Hunter Echols in pass rush. (John McGillen/USC Football)
Redshirt freshman cornerback Josh Jackson.
Redshirt freshman cornerback Josh Jackson. (John McGillen/USC Football)
Defensive lineman Jacob Lichtenstein has gotten significant opportunity this spring along USC's depleted DL.
Defensive lineman Jacob Lichtenstein has gotten significant opportunity this spring along USC's depleted DL. (John McGillen/USC Football)
Redshirt freshman Andrew Milek has gotten a look at second-team center.
Redshirt freshman Andrew Milek has gotten a look at second-team center. (John McGillen/USC Football)
Defensive tackle Brandon Pili.
Defensive tackle Brandon Pili. (John McGillen/USC Football)
Freshman defensive tackle Jay Toia has been impressive so far in his first spring with USC.
Freshman defensive tackle Jay Toia has been impressive so far in his first spring with USC. (John McGillen/USC Football)
Defensive linemen Jamar Sekona (77) and Tuli Tuipulotu (49).
Defensive linemen Jamar Sekona (77) and Tuli Tuipulotu (49). (John McGillen/USC Football)
With USC missing significant personnel at linebacker, Raymond Scott has worked with the first team defense this spring.
With USC missing significant personnel at linebacker, Raymond Scott has worked with the first team defense this spring. (John McGillen/USC Football)
