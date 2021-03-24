TrojanSports - Photos: USC's draft hopefuls work out in front of NFL scouts at pro day

With scouts from every NFL team convening on campus at USC's Loker Stadium, six Trojans draft hopefuls ran through testing and drills Wednesday morning.

We have a full roundup of those results plus individual video packages on each player -- wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Tyler Vaughns, defensive tackles Jay Tufele and Marlon Tuipulotu, offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker and safety Talanoa Hufanga.

See those videos and full testing results here

Meanwhile, with media limited to the bleachers, USC provided photos from the event. Here's a collection of the best shots from Jenny Chuang and Alex Verdugo of USC Athletics.