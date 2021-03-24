TrojanSports - Photos: USC's draft hopefuls work out in front of NFL scouts at pro day

{{ timeAgo('2021-03-24 17:28:16 -0500') }}
football
Photos: USC's draft hopefuls work out in front of NFL scouts at pro day
TrojanSports Staff
TrojanSports
With scouts from every NFL team convening on campus at USC's Loker Stadium, six Trojans draft hopefuls ran through testing and drills Wednesday morning.
We have a full roundup of those results plus individual video packages on each player -- wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Tyler Vaughns, defensive tackles Jay Tufele and Marlon Tuipulotu, offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker and safety Talanoa Hufanga.
See those videos and full testing results here
Meanwhile, with media limited to the bleachers, USC provided photos from the event. Here's a collection of the best shots from Jenny Chuang and Alex Verdugo of USC Athletics.
OL Alijah Vera-Tucker
Alijah Vera-Tucker runs through the shuttle drill. (Jenny Chuang/USC Athletics)
Vera-Tucker put up 36 reps on the bench press. For perspective, that would have ranked third at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine. (Alex Verdugo/USC Athletics)
WR Amon-Ra St. Brown
USC wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown said he wanted 25 reps on the bench press. He got 20, which would have been tied for fourth among WRs at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine. (Alex Verdugo/USC Athletics)
St. Brown was hoping to run his 40-yard dash in the 4.4s, but he ended up at 4.51. (Jenny Chuang/USC Athletics)
St. Brown also looked sharp running routes and catching passes from QB Kedon Slovis. (Jenny Chuang/USC Athletics)
DT Jay Tufele
USC defensive tackle Jay Tufele put up 30 reps on the bench press (at 225 pounds) Wednesday. (Alex Verdugo/USC Athletics)
Tufele moved well in his showcase for scouts after opting out of the 2020 season. (Jenny Chuang/USC Athletics)
S Talanoa Hufanga
USC safety Talanoa Hufanga clocked in a 4.61-second 40-yard dash Wednesday. (Jenny Chuang/USC Athletics)
Hufanga was named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and a first-team All-American in 2020. (Jenny Chuang/USC Athletics)
DT Marlon Tuipulotu
USC defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu was limited by a hamstring injury leading into pro day and did not run a full 40-yard dash as a result. (Jenny Chuang/USC Athletics)
WR Tyler Vaughns
USC wide receiver Tyler Vaughns ran a 4.62 40-yard dash Wednesday. (Jenny Chuang/USC Athletics)
