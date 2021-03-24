 TrojanSports - Photos: USC's draft hopefuls work out in front of NFL scouts at pro day
Photos: USC's draft hopefuls work out in front of NFL scouts at pro day

USC safety Talanoa Hufanga catches the ball during drills at the Trojans' pro day event Wednesday morning on campus. Scouts from all 32 NFL teams were in attendance.
USC safety Talanoa Hufanga catches the ball during drills at the Trojans' pro day event Wednesday morning on campus. Scouts from all 32 NFL teams were in attendance. (Jenny Chuang/USC Athletics)
With scouts from every NFL team convening on campus at USC's Loker Stadium, six Trojans draft hopefuls ran through testing and drills Wednesday morning.

We have a full roundup of those results plus individual video packages on each player -- wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Tyler Vaughns, defensive tackles Jay Tufele and Marlon Tuipulotu, offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker and safety Talanoa Hufanga.

See those videos and full testing results here

Meanwhile, with media limited to the bleachers, USC provided photos from the event. Here's a collection of the best shots from Jenny Chuang and Alex Verdugo of USC Athletics.

OL Alijah Vera-Tucker

Alijah Vera-Tucker runs through the shuttle drill.
Alijah Vera-Tucker runs through the shuttle drill. (Jenny Chuang/USC Athletics)
Vera-Tucker put up 36 reps on the bench press. For perspective, that would have ranked third at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine.
Vera-Tucker put up 36 reps on the bench press. For perspective, that would have ranked third at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine. (Alex Verdugo/USC Athletics)

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

USC wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown said he wanted 25 reps on the bench press. He got 20, which would have been tied for fourth among WRs at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine.
USC wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown said he wanted 25 reps on the bench press. He got 20, which would have been tied for fourth among WRs at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine. (Alex Verdugo/USC Athletics)
St. Brown was hoping to run his 40-yard dash in the 4.4s, but he ended up at 4.51.
St. Brown was hoping to run his 40-yard dash in the 4.4s, but he ended up at 4.51. (Jenny Chuang/USC Athletics)
St. Brown also looked sharp running routes and catching passes from QB Kedon Slovis.
St. Brown also looked sharp running routes and catching passes from QB Kedon Slovis. (Jenny Chuang/USC Athletics)

DT Jay Tufele

USC defensive tackle Jay Tufele put up 30 reps on the bench press (at 225 pounds) Wednesday.
USC defensive tackle Jay Tufele put up 30 reps on the bench press (at 225 pounds) Wednesday. (Alex Verdugo/USC Athletics)
Tufele moved well in his showcase for scouts after opting out of the 2020 season.
Tufele moved well in his showcase for scouts after opting out of the 2020 season. (Jenny Chuang/USC Athletics)

S Talanoa Hufanga

USC safety Talanoa Hufanga clocked in a 4.61-second 40-yard dash Wednesday.
USC safety Talanoa Hufanga clocked in a 4.61-second 40-yard dash Wednesday. (Jenny Chuang/USC Athletics)
Hufanga was named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and a first-team All-American in 2020.
Hufanga was named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and a first-team All-American in 2020. (Jenny Chuang/USC Athletics)

DT Marlon Tuipulotu

USC defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu was limited by a hamstring injury leading into pro day and did not run a full 40-yard dash as a result.
USC defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu was limited by a hamstring injury leading into pro day and did not run a full 40-yard dash as a result. (Jenny Chuang/USC Athletics)

WR Tyler Vaughns

USC wide receiver Tyler Vaughns ran a 4.62 40-yard dash Wednesday.
USC wide receiver Tyler Vaughns ran a 4.62 40-yard dash Wednesday. (Jenny Chuang/USC Athletics)
