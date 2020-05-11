While USC was the first offer for 4-star ATH Julien Simon a couple years ago, prior to his sophomore season at Lincoln High School in Tacoma, Wash., his Trojans recruitment really started anew this winter after the program replaced its entire defensive staff.

And as he announced his USC commitment Sunday, he emphasized the relationships built with that new staff -- particularly cornerbacks coach Donte Williams, defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Todd Orlando and graduate assistant Michael Hutchings -- as the driving force behind his decision.

"I feel like just the relationship I have with the coaches, the fit I have with the program, I fell in love with USC as a school. And when I made the decision it was like, man, there's really no turning back. Today's the day, I had no doubts," Simon said Sunday night. "I would just say that really, those relationships, that was a really big part of why I committed to USC. I feel like no other school really can compete with USC as far as everything I was looking for in a program. That's why I decided to make it official."

Simon went in-depth on that decision while joining the Trojan Talk podcast, from those relationships to why linebacker is the right position for his versatile skill set.

**LISTEN TO THE FULL PODCAST HERE**

As for his recruitment, he said he ultimately chose USC over Texas and Stanford as his other top contenders and he let the coaching staff know of his decision back on April 26. He wanted to save the announcement for Mothers Day, though, so it could be a special moment not just for him but for his family.

And while it's an early commitment with a lot of time left before he can official sign a National Letter of Intent with the Trojans, Simon says his decision is final.

"I'm 100 percent certain about USC and where I want to take the next step of my life as far as college," he said. "It's kind of really like a heavy burden's been lifted off my chest. I can finally focus on me, focus on what I've got to do to prepare for my senior year."

Simon's USC recruitment hit a bit of a lull after the Trojans fired the former defensive staff right before National Signing Day, including Johnny Nansen, who had been the his lead recruiter from the program.

But even then, Simon had said back in February that USC held special significance to him as the program that really jump-started his recruitment.