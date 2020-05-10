**TrojanSports.com is excited to offer a special FREE TRIAL for new subscribers during this unique situation nationally. Sign up and get unlimited premium access for free until Sept. 5 -- the expected start of the 2020 college football season. New subscribers can follow this link and use promo code USC2020 . Returning/past subscribers can follow this link to sign in first and start here and enter the promo code.**

Another week, another 4-star commit for USC as the Trojans' momentum in this 2021 recruiting class continues.

Four-star ATH Julien Simon (Lincoln High School/Tacoma, Wash.) announced his commitment to USC on Sunday on his Instagram account. His other finalists were Oregon, Washington, Michigan, Cal, Texas and Stanford.

The Trojans are recruiting him as an inside linebacker, making him the first at that position in this class. USC also has a commitment from 4-star outside linebacker Ma'a Gaoteote after not signing any LBs in the 2020 cycle.

In making his announcement on Instagram Live with Jordan Schultz, Simon noted that academics, athletics and social life were the key factors in his decision.

"I feel like no other school put those three things together better than USC," he said.

He also noted that he took an unofficial visit back in October and the thought of playing in the Coliseum was a major selling point for him.

"There's a lot of history there -- the Olympics being played there -- it's a great environment to be in on a game day, in the city of LA. It's a crazy environment there, and the media, everything -- LA is just a beautiful place," he said.

Simon is ranked the No. 108 overall prospect in this class, making him the fourth Trojans commit ranked at least that high along with WR Quaydarius Davis (No. 21), QB Jake Garcia (No. 23) and Gaoteote (No. 92). Overall, USC now has 11 commits with eight 4-star prospects and six Rivals250 prospects, including the aforementioned top-100 players, Beavers (No. 171) and RB Brandon Campbell (No. 200).

And with the news Sunday, USC moved up to No. 7 in the Rivals recruiting rankings continuing to maintain a consistent presence inside the top 10.

