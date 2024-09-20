PODCAST: Previewing USC-Michigan and other Trojans storylines

No. 11-ranked USC opens Big Ten play Saturday in the Big House against No. 18 Michigan in one of the most anticipated games on the college football slate this weekend.

To preview the matchup, TrojanSports.com publisher Ryan Young is joined by longtime site contributor Tajwar Khandaker to delve deeper into a few of the difference-makers that have driven USC's strong start, look at the matchup with the Wolverines and make predictions.

Also, Maize and Blue Review's Brock Heilig joins the show to provide perspective from the Michigan side of the matchup.

**LISTEN HERE**