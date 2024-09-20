PODCAST: Previewing USC-Michigan and other Trojans storylines

Advertisement

in other news

Everything Lincoln Riley said during Trojans Live

Everything Lincoln Riley said during Trojans Live

The full transcript of Lincoln Riley’s conversation Monday night during Trojans Live.

Premium contentForums content
 • Jeff McCulloch
Recruiting Rumor Mill: The latest buzz on priority USC RB target

Recruiting Rumor Mill: The latest buzz on priority USC RB target

Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney has the latest buzz.

External content
 • Adam Gorney
All the news, notes and quotes from USC's Wednesday bye week practice

All the news, notes and quotes from USC's Wednesday bye week practice

USC Wednesday practice report.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Matt Moreno and Jeff McCulloch
Film Analysis: Breaking down what we learned about USC's OL in Week 2

Film Analysis: Breaking down what we learned about USC's OL in Week 2

Breaking down USC's offensive line performance vs. Utah State.

Premium content
 • Jeff McCulloch
Everything Lincoln Riley said Thursday of USC’s bye week

Everything Lincoln Riley said Thursday of USC’s bye week

A transcript of everything Lincoln Riley said Thursday as the Trojans begin preparations for Michigan.

Premium contentForums content
 • Staff

in other news

Everything Lincoln Riley said during Trojans Live

Everything Lincoln Riley said during Trojans Live

The full transcript of Lincoln Riley’s conversation Monday night during Trojans Live.

Premium contentForums content
 • Jeff McCulloch
Recruiting Rumor Mill: The latest buzz on priority USC RB target

Recruiting Rumor Mill: The latest buzz on priority USC RB target

Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney has the latest buzz.

External content
 • Adam Gorney
All the news, notes and quotes from USC's Wednesday bye week practice

All the news, notes and quotes from USC's Wednesday bye week practice

USC Wednesday practice report.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Matt Moreno and Jeff McCulloch
Published Sep 20, 2024
PODCAST: Previewing USC-Michigan and other Trojans storylines
Default Avatar
Ryan Young  •  TrojanSports
Publisher
Twitter
@RyanYoungRivals

No. 11-ranked USC opens Big Ten play Saturday in the Big House against No. 18 Michigan in one of the most anticipated games on the college football slate this weekend.

To preview the matchup, TrojanSports.com publisher Ryan Young is joined by longtime site contributor Tajwar Khandaker to delve deeper into a few of the difference-makers that have driven USC's strong start, look at the matchup with the Wolverines and make predictions.

Also, Maize and Blue Review's Brock Heilig joins the show to provide perspective from the Michigan side of the matchup.

**LISTEN HERE**

recruiting
2025Team Rankings
recruiting Team Rankings
Advertisement
Advertisement
USC
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
footballfootball
2 - 0
Overall Record
0 - 0
Conference Record
Upcoming
Michigan
2 - 1
Michigan
USC
2 - 0
USC
-5, O/U 44
USC
2 - 0
USC
Wisconsin
2 - 1
Wisconsin
-5.5
Finished
USC
48
Arrow
USC
Utah St.
0
Utah St.