BERKELEY, Calif. -- Perhaps one sequence best summed up freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis' latest stat-stuffing performance for USC, his continued maturation through his first season, and in general a rare comfortable Trojans victory.

USC, which has not exactly excelled at creating or maintaining momentum this season, had a chance to seize control of this game at Cal after Slovis tossed a 33-yard touchdown pass to Michael Pittman in the final minute of the first half, with the Trojans then set to receive the opening kickoff of the second half.

That drive to start the third quarter was in early jeopardy as the Trojans faced a quick third-and-8, but Slovis found a wide-open Pittman cutting in on a slant for 18 yards. On the next play the QB heaved it deep down the seam to Amon-Ra St. Brown -- the ball arrived a tick late, but St. Brown had no trouble collecting the catch down to the Cal 4 nonetheless. And two plays later, Slovis rolled to his right and found Drake London open in the front of the end zone.

With that, the Trojans went up two touchdowns and never looked back on the way to a commanding 41-17 win.

"He's giving his kids a chance to make plays," USC coach Clay Helton said of his young QB. "You're not seeing a lot of overthrows, and I think that's the mark of a good quarterback is giving your kids an opportunity to make the plays for you. And his attitude, that's the other thing that stands out to me -- always positive, always energetic, always poised and takes command of the offense. He doesn't look flustered at any point in time he's been out here."

No, but Slovis is sure starting to make opposing defenses feel that way routinely. He completed 29 of 35 passes for 406 yards, 4 touchdowns and 0 interceptions Saturday night. It was his third 400-yard passing performance in the last four games, which matched the combined total of 400-yard games by Sam Darnold and Cody Kessler over their collective five seasons manning the position for the Trojans.

But as Helton and others noted, Slovis was just a part of this masterful performance.

Pittman finished with 11 catches for 180 yards and a touchdown, as he notched his fourth game this fall with at least 150 receiving yards and moved past 1,000 yards for the season. London, the freshman wideout, chipped in 6 catches for 111 yards and a touchdown, and St. Brown had 5 catches for 85 yards and a score while the defense held Cal to a mere field goal between its opening touchdown and the midway point of the fourth quarter.

"I thought they really made a statement for their team and what they're trying to attempt to do down the stretch here," Helton said of his players. "There were some big playmakers all over the place. We had the game ball in there, I really couldn't give it to one guy. This was really a team win, and there were big plays made by a lot of people."

USC (7-4, 6-2 Pac-12) has now won four of its last five games with one to play, next Saturday at home vs. UCLA. Of course, the one the Trojans didn't win in that stretch -- a 56-24 home loss to Oregon -- still looms over this season and will likely keep the team out of the conference championship game.

But these Trojans have shown they are committed to maximizing whatever remains -- while already ensuring a different final stretch from their 5-7 nadir last season. The speculation of Helton's future continues to hang over the proceedings, but credit the coach and his team for not letting it become a factor within their own ranks.

"I believe in these kids -- they keep on showing up each and every week and putting their best foot forward," Helton said. "They've got a chance to win five out of the last six games next week and really put an exclamation point on the season."



