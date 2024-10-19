Advertisement

Published Oct 19, 2024
Pregame sights and sounds as USC takes on Maryland
Ryan Young  •  TrojanSports
Publisher
Twitter
@RyanYoungRivals

COLLEGE PARK, Maryland -- TrojanSports.com is live at SECU Stadium as USC (3-3, 1-3 Big Ten) takes on Maryland (3-3, 0-3) today at 1 p.m. PT.

Check out our pregame news and videos from the field and join our live in-game commentary on our Trojan Talk board here!

