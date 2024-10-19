Pregame sights and sounds as USC takes on Maryland

in other news
WATCH: Adam Gorney thinks five-star QB Julian Lewis is solid in USC pledge
Watch Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney share his perspective on where things stand with JuJu Lewis.
Five-star DL Jahkeem Stewart excited for upcoming official visits
Checking in with five-star DL prospect and top USC target Jahkeem Stewart.
USC LB Eric Gentry announces decision to redshirt due to concussions
Eric Gentry explains his decision to redshirt this season.
Analysis: What DE Anthony Lucas' season-ending injury means for USC
Lincoln Riley revealed Tuesday after practice that junior defensive end Anthony Lucas will miss the rest of the season.
Everything USC coach Lincoln Riley said Tuesday of Maryland week
Full video and transcript of Lincoln Riley's comments after USC's Tuesday practice.
COLLEGE PARK, Maryland -- TrojanSports.com is live at SECU Stadium as USC (3-3, 1-3 Big Ten) takes on Maryland (3-3, 0-3) today at 1 p.m. PT.
Check out our pregame news and videos from the field and join our live in-game commentary on our Trojan Talk board here!
