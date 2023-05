BELLFLOWER, California -- Four-star Rivals100 linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa visited each of his three finalists over the past few months and will return for a final look in June with his family, with official visits set for USC, Notre Dame and Ohio State.

A decision could come soon thereafter, and he dismissed any buzz as to which school might be in the lead in his recruitment at this point.

"That's kind of just rumors. For me, I like all of them. I've got to pray about it and take my family out to see it themselves and go from there," he told TrojanSports.com. "They all kind of check all the boxes for me. It's kind of just like I said, prayer and faith that God's going to lead me in the right direction."