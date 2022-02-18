Projecting USC's offensive depth chart, ranking position battles and more
The how, the who's and even some what's still need to come into focus, but it seems a safe bet that one way or another USC's offense is going to be highly compelling in 2022 with Lincoln Riley at the helm.
Again, let's refer to Exhibit A:
Riley's offenses at Oklahoma as coordinator and head coach, in terms of yards per game production and national rank, from 2015-21: 530.2 YPG (7th nationally), 554.8 (2nd), 579.6 (1st), 570.3 (1st), 537.6 (3rd), 494.7 (11th) and 450.1 (18th). And by scoring average: 43.5 PPG (4th), 43.9 (3rd), 45.1 (3rd), 48.4 (1st), 42.1 (6th), 43.0 (6th) and 39.1 (8th).
Can the Trojans fall anywhere on that spectrum? Even if they're close to the bottom end of that production in Year 1 it will put a jolt in the Coliseum.
Putting all of that together, let's look at the offense as a whole, how we project the depth chart at this point and more storylines we'll be focused on come spring practice.
Projected USC offensive depth chart
Note: Many players on this list received a free extra year of eligibility due to the 2020 COVID season, but their class standing reflects the natural progression of their years in the program. See attached notes for clarification on actual remaining years of eligibility, where relevant.
Quarterback
1. Caleb Williams, sophomore
2. Miller Moss, redshirt freshman
3. Mo Hasan, redshirt senior
There won't be any easier projection on any pre-spring depth chart nationally. The only question is whether USC finds a way to bring in another scholarship quarterback for depth. That's going to be much harder than one might think. QBs generally only transfer for better playing time opportunities, and the Trojans can't offer that with Williams in place for two more years and five-star prospect Malachi Nelson arriving in 2023, not to overlook the reality that Moss was a highly-coveted four-star prospect who retains plenty of intriguing upside. Depth will likely be the only issue at this position, but it is an issue if injuries strike.
Running back
1. Travis Dye, redshirt senior
2A. Darwin Barlow, redshirt junior (but with 3 years of eligibility)
2B. Austin Jones, senior (2 years of eligibility)
4. Brandon Campbell, redshirt freshman
There is some guesswork involved here and this should be among the most intriguing competitions of spring and fall camp. For now, we'll give the nod to the guy with 3,111 career rushing yards, 869 receiving yards and 29 total touchdowns. While the new staff is responsible for bringing Jones here, we're not ready to slot him over Barlow, who has averaged 5.2 yards per carry in his career going back to TCU -- a full 1.0 YPG better than Jones. Barlow transferred to USC last year with the idea that he would be in line to start this season after Keaontay Ingram left for the NFL. That's been complicated now by the high-profile transfer additions, but we still like his chances to have a significant role. Campbell isn't buried at the bottom of this depth chart due to any lack of talent -- he too was surely expecting 2022 to be a breakout season and maybe it will, but it's always hard to believe that big-name transfers are going to get passed over before the games actually start. Also note, we're not putting incoming five-star freshman Raleek Brown on this list, as he figures to start out operating more out of the slot. He could receive carries, especially of the jet sweep variety, but until we have more clarity on his usage our assumption remains that he won't actually be part of the true running back competition right away. (He also doesn't arrive until the summer).
Tight end/H-back
1. Jude Wolfe, redshirt junior
2. Lake McRee, redshirt freshman
3. Malcolm Epps, redshirt senior (2 years of eligibility)
(We're leaving off redshirt senior Josh Falo and redshirt junior Ethan Rae for now as it's not clear what Falo's status is in the program, and Rae has yet to be healthy in three years at USC.)
As we noted in the tight end story, this is the hardest position group to project because Riley's Oklahoma offenses relied heavily on more of an H-back in 6-foot-2, 248-pound Jeremiah Hall, who was often used as a lead blocker on run plays but was significantly involved in the passing game as well. Before Hall emerged the last three years, the Sooners had a true fullback involved, speaking to the priority they put on supporting the running game. USC doesn't have anybody who totally fits that mold, as they've recruited for different needs at the tight end position. Wolfe, who was primarily a blocking tight end in high school but also is a capable pass-catcher, shares the most overlapping traits with what would generally fit a Riley offense -- but not exactly. So, until we see the offense in action this spring, there's a lot of guesswork here. But McRee outplayed Epps last season in his limited chances and projects as a better blocker, so we'll give him the nod behind Wolfe for now.
