It's one thing -- and certainly significant -- to hear the coaching staff laud a player's performance, especially when media don't get the opportunity to see any of the actual action during USC spring practices.

But sometimes the most interesting feedback is when the players share which teammates are impressing them the most.

Heisman-winning quarterback Caleb Williams indulged that question Tuesday after the Trojans' seventh practice -- effectively the halfway point of spring.

"Jacobe (Covington)'s been doing well, Domani (Jackson), obviously Calen (Bullock) -- he's been doing really well. Anthony Lucas made a pretty good play our last practice, which I don't know how he made but he made a pretty play on the run," Williams said, reeling off the names. "Mason (Cobb), Tackett (Curtis) -- Tackett's my boy. Hard worker and he just goes at it every single chance he gets.

"Offensive-wise, you know Dorian (Singer), we've been able to watch him play vs. us too, how he makes insane catches. Zach (Branch), his speed. Young pup QB (Malachi Nelson), he's been getting a lot better. Miller (Moss), he's Miller Time. ... So we've got a lot of guys doing great things, but we've also got a lot of guys that all of us included, myself included, we all have small things we need to work on and getter at to be where we want to be at the end of the year."

That's a healthy list of spring superlatives. Let's dive in a little deeper on those players ...

Covington, Jackson and Ceyair Wright -- whom head coach Lincoln Riley called one of the "breakout players" this month -- are setting up a very compelling competition at cornerback that should carry all the way through all camp.

With Christian Roland-Wallace expected to man one of those corner spots, after starting for four years at Arizona, the other three could be battling for one spot or a timeshare at the other corner.

Williams wasn't the only one who praised the group. Wide receiver Michael Jackson III also shared his analysis of the corners he competes against every practice.

"Domani coming off of injury has been pretty good. Since the time he got here he's been battling injury, but he's been pretty healthy so he's been more competitive. lately And also Jacobe and Ceyair (Wright), they've been pretty good too," he said.

Domani Jackson, of course, is the five-star top-20 national prospect from the 2022 recruiting class whom fans are eagerly awaiting to blossom. Getting past the injury woes -- first knee surgery that cost him his senior high school season and then what has seemed to be a series of nagging injuries since -- is the first step.

"The speed is there, he's pretty physical. He's just going to work better on the technical aspect, but he has a lot of raw talent," Michael Jackson III said.

Among the other players Caleb Williams highlighted, Cobb (the linebacker transfer from Oklahoma State) has already been tabbed as an emerging leader by Riley; Curtis is the four-star top-100 freshman linebacker who could be a on a fast track with the Trojans; Singer is a proven commodity at wide receiver after ranking second in the Pac-12 in receiving yards per game last season at Arizona; and Branch is the five-star speedster who could be one of the most impressive freshmen in the country this year.

The most interesting nugget Caleb Williams shared, meanwhile, was about Lucas.

Again, with reporters unable to watch any meaningful parts of practice, it's valuable to hear any specific highlights or key moments. Williams expounded on the big play Lucas -- the defensive line transfer from Texas A&M -- made in a recent practice.