As they awaited USC coach Clay Helton's in-home visit Tuesday, Trojans quarterback commit Kedon Slovis and his family had a few questions ready -- including the obvious.

"Probably the most important question, I think my dad asked, we wanted to know if he was going to hire an OC," Slovis told TrojanSports.com. "That day they fired Tee Martin so we kind of figured they were going to, and he did tell us what we were going to do -- not any specifics obviously -- but that they were going to hire a guy."

Slovis added that Helton remained "somewhat vague" about what he expected to change with the offense, but he did indicate he thought the new offensive coordinator would be well received by the fan base.