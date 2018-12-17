There's no disputing that USC still has a lot of work to do with its 2019 recruiting class.

The Trojans are presently ranked No. 34 in the Rivals recruiting rankings with 16 total commits -- a list that includes zero 5-star prospects, seven 4-stars and seven 3-stars.

A few days ago, we ranked USC's needs by position, highlighting the paramount priority to replenish the secondary and add to the incoming offensive line haul.

Now, we break down the individual uncommitted prospects of most need for the Trojans.

In compiling this list, Adam Maya and Ryan Young factored in positional need, talent level and also feasibility of USC landing the prospect -- it does no good to highly prioritize a recruit with little to no perceived chance of landing in LA.

We then combined our individual lists into this composite ranking.

One way or the other, USC should have some further clarity in the coming days as a number of recruits are expected to utilize the NCAA's early signing period, which starts Wednesday.