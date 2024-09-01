There were plenty momentum swings throughout the night in Las Vegas as 23rd-ranked USC battled with the 13th-ranked Tigers to close out the first full weekend of the college season.

No. 23 USC scored a crucial major victory to open Lincoln Riley’s third season at the helm Sunday in Las Vegas. It came down to the final seconds in the Trojans’ top-25 matchup with LSU at Allegiant Stadium, and running back Woody Marks was one of the heroes as he scored a 13-yard rushing touchdown with 8 seconds to play securing a 27-20 victory.

After LSU tied the game at 20-20 with 1:47 to play, the Trojans leaned on new starting quarterback Miller Moss to guide the team to one of its biggest wins under Riley.

Moss found receiver Kyron Hudson for a 10-yard play to help the Trojans cross midfield before the USC tandem linked up again a couple plays later on a 20-yard connection that ended with a targeting call against LSU to move the Trojans inside the 15-yard line. That set up the rushing score from Marks to put USC ahead for good.

Marks reached the end zone twice in the game and finished with 68 yards on 16 attempts in USC’s season-opening win. Moss ended his first game of the season with 378 yards passing to go with a touchdown with on 36 attempts with 27 completions.

Under new coordinator D’Anton Lynn, the USC defense stepped up when it mattered most Sunday. The Trojans allowed LSU to gain 421 yards but ended any threat of a potential game-tying drive with an interception from linebacker Mason Cobb allowing USC to go into victory formation.

Cobb finished the game second on the team with 7 tackles in addition to his forced turnover that sealed the win.

Hudson made multiple highlight catches in the game and led the Trojans with 5 catches for 83 yards receiving. Tight end Lake McRee also had 5 catches in the game and was one of four players to finish with at least 50 yards receiving in the game.

The Trojans are next in action Saturday when they open their home slate with a matchup against Utah State.