TrojanSports - Recruiting Exit Interview: WR Michael Jackson III reflects on path to USC

Recruiting Exit Interview: WR Michael Jackson III reflects on path to USC
**As a precursor to our upcoming signature USC Next Up series of in-depth feature stories on the Trojans' incoming freshmen, we also conducted some Recruiting Exit Interviews, going back through the memorable moments, anecdotes and reflections on the recruiting process.**
LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- USC wide receiver early enrollee Michael Jackson III was one of the biggest stock risers in the west region from the 2021 recruiting class, jumping from a 3-star prospect when he committed to the Trojans back in June to 4-star status and the No. 196 overall prospect nationally.
He's one of three wide receivers USC signed last month, along with 4-star Kyron Ware-Hudson and 3-star Joseph Manjack, and he might still be one of the most under-discussed prospects in the Trojans class.
Jackson officially moved in at USC this week, but two weeks ago he sat down with TrojanSports.com in his hometown of Las Vegas to reflect on the recruiting process, reveal the former USC wide receiver the staff compares him to and talk about sharing the same name as a legendary former musician.
RELATED: Check out our previous USC Recruiting Exit Interviews with QBs Miller Moss and Jaxson Dart
What surprised you the most about the recruiting process as you reflect back upon it now?
Jackson: "I would say the only thing that surprised me is how fast it went from nothing, no looks, no offers, to just one after another in the span of like two months. That's the only thing that surprised me. Getting the offers didn't surprise me because that's what I worked for, but yeah it was just the time when it started coming and how fast it came, stuff like that."
What's the closest you came to picking another school?
Jackson: "Well, my top 3 was USC, Oregon and Texas. I think Oregon and USC were kind of flip-flopping a little bit, but USC was always on top. I was just trying to weigh out the options and stuff like that. The coaching staff at Oregon was pretty cool, but in terms of the opportunity and offensive scheme, I think USC just fits my play style, and the academics also. So I think USC is just a lot better than Oregon."
What was the most important relationship you built through the process?
Jackson: "I think Graham Harrell and coach Keary [Colbert], along with coach [Clay] Helton, I think they were kind of all equal just because those are the three guys that really pertain to me. It starts with Keary as the receivers coach and then you go to the offensive coordinator, which makes the scheme, puts you in your plays and stuff like that. So Graham Harrell talking to me telling me I'm the guy he wants, that was probably the biggest thing for me in my recruiting process to be able to hear that from the offensive coordinator because he controls the offensive scheme, he controls where everybody goes, so that was really big for me."
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news