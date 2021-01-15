TrojanSports - Recruiting Exit Interview: WR Michael Jackson III reflects on path to USC

What surprised you the most about the recruiting process as you reflect back upon it now?

Jackson: "I would say the only thing that surprised me is how fast it went from nothing, no looks, no offers, to just one after another in the span of like two months. That's the only thing that surprised me. Getting the offers didn't surprise me because that's what I worked for, but yeah it was just the time when it started coming and how fast it came, stuff like that."

What's the closest you came to picking another school?

Jackson: "Well, my top 3 was USC, Oregon and Texas. I think Oregon and USC were kind of flip-flopping a little bit, but USC was always on top. I was just trying to weigh out the options and stuff like that. The coaching staff at Oregon was pretty cool, but in terms of the opportunity and offensive scheme, I think USC just fits my play style, and the academics also. So I think USC is just a lot better than Oregon."

What was the most important relationship you built through the process?

Jackson: "I think Graham Harrell and coach Keary [Colbert], along with coach [Clay] Helton, I think they were kind of all equal just because those are the three guys that really pertain to me. It starts with Keary as the receivers coach and then you go to the offensive coordinator, which makes the scheme, puts you in your plays and stuff like that. So Graham Harrell talking to me telling me I'm the guy he wants, that was probably the biggest thing for me in my recruiting process to be able to hear that from the offensive coordinator because he controls the offensive scheme, he controls where everybody goes, so that was really big for me."