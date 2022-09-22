The last few weeks have been a bit of a whirlwind for Ontario-Colony defensive lineman Deijon Laffitte. After a quiet summer in his recruitment, the process began to pick up once his senior season began. In the last three weeks he's added offers from multiple Power Five programs including Utah, Washington and Tennessee. As the offers started to roll in he assessed his options quietly.

USC's coaching staff made contact with Laffitte within the last couple weeks, and that is when the process started to speed up. Defensive line coach Shaun Nua invited Laffitte to the Coliseum for Saturday's game against Fresno State before offering the 6-foot-3 prospect.

Thursday, Laffitte arrived at his decision and will be suiting up for the Trojans next season after committing to play for Nua and USC.

“I started to choose wisely when I started to pick up more offers,” he said. “I started to make my decision but by myself. I didn’t really make anything public. Then today felt like the day to make my decision to the place I like to call home.”

Laffitte gained some early Power Five attention back in the spring, and he ultimately made visits to multiple college campuses. But rather than jump on one of those offers from schools such as Arizona, Maryland, Colorado or Fresno State, he waited, and then the dam burst with more schools entering the mix this month.

“It showed me that all the hard work I put in is paying off, and that every sacrifice I’ve made is worth it,” he said. “Me doing extra. Everything was paying off.”