USC would like to add another running back in this 2021 recruiting class to pair with recent 4-star commit Brandon Campbell, but the Trojans have also been aggressive of late in targeting 2022 RB prospects nationally.

The latest offer went out Wednesday to 4-star 2022 standout Emmanuel Henderson (Geneva County High School/Hartford, Ala.), with a strong message from RBs coach Mike Jinks.

"He was just telling me about how I would be a great fit for their program and how he sees me as a generational talent," Henderson told TrojanSports.com later in the day. "I was amazed to know that my talents will have coaches from the other side of the country interested in me. It's a blessing to receive the offer."

According to his Hudl profile, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound Henderson rushed for 2,000 yards and 46 touchdowns last season as a sophomore. Geneva County didn't enters stats into its MaxPreps page, but Henderson spoke to his usage in the offense.

"My team typically likes to run the offense through me," he explained. "My coaches find my productivity to be quite high within our playbook. The 2,000 yards were just rushing yards. I can't even tally the total amount of yards."