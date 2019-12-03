Recruiting Rumblings: 4-star eyes potential USC OV after LSU decommitment
Alec Bryant, a 4-star defensive end from Pearland, Texas, decommitted from LSU on Nov. 24 after being pledged to the Tigers since last February. USC saw its opening and made a move, offering the ta...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news