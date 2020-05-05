**TrojanSports.com is excited to offer a special FREE TRIAL for new subscribers during this unique situation nationally. Sign up and get unlimited premium access for free until Sept. 5 -- the expected start of the 2020 college football season. New subscribers can follow this link and use promo code USC2020. Returning/past subscribers can follow this link to sign in first and start here and enter the promo code.**

Even after signing six offensive linemen in the last recruiting class and landing two notable commitments so far in this 2021 cycle, USC is not done yet looking to add talent up front. And the Trojans remain in play for some major OL prospects. Jonah Miller, a 4-star offensive tackle from Salpointe Catholic High School in Tucson, Ariz., included USC in the top 6 list he put out Tuesday on Twitter.

Miller is ranked the No. 243 overall prospect in this 2021 class and has commanded major interest from coast to coast, as reflected in a top 6 list that also includes Penn State and Texas in addition to fellow Pac-12 programs Oregon, Washington and Arizona State. Menawhile, fellow 4-star OT Bram Walden -- the No. 102 overall prospect in the class out of Saguaro HS in Scottsdale, Ariz. -- had put the Trojans in his top 12 list in late March. So far, USC has landed commitments this class from 3-star OT Mason Murphy and 3-star OG Maximus Gibbs, both of whom should merit consideration for potential 4-star status by the end of the recruiting cycle.

4-star ATH Nathaniel Wiggins puts USC in his top 8

USC just offered 4-star ATH Nathaniel Wiggins (Atlanta, Ga.) within the last month, but the Trojans are already on his "Final 8" list due to the connections he's built with cornerbacks coach Donte Williams. The Trojans are recruiting Wiggins -- ranked the No. 152 overall prospect in the 2021 class -- as a cornerback with the potential that he could also return kicks. It doesn't hurt that he already had interest in the program before he was offered, telling TrojanSports.com at that time "I've been waiting on [a] USC offer. It's just a vibe." Meanwhile, he goes in more depth with Rivals analyst Chad Simmons about where the Trojans rank on that list of 8. Hint: They're high on the list.

3-star DE Derek Wilkins puts USC in his top 12

Another Trojans target narrowed his recruiting focus Tuesday, as 3-star defensive end Derek Wilkins (Santa Margarita Catholic/Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.) put USC in his top 12 list.

Wilkins talked to TrojanSports.com last month about the connection he was building with Trojans DL coach Vic So'oto. "I have been talking to coach So’oto almost every day and talking on the phone a few times a week. I feel like we have really grown a relationship the last month," Wilkins said. "... [His message] has been the hometown hero vibe, as well as making the class the best one ever." **Read more about Wilkins recruitment here**

