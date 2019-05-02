CORONA, Calif. -- While all schools cast a wide net in the recruiting process, it's easy to discern a program's priority targets based on the consistency of communication the staff has with a prospect.

In the case of 4-star Corona Centennial High School wide receiver Gary Bryant, USC has made its level of interest very clear.

"'SC has been great. I talk to them every day," Bryant told TrojanSports.com after his team's practice Wednesday night. "I talk to coach Graham Harrell every day, Keary Colbert every day and I just talked to coach Clay Helton as well. They're going to come out here next week and we can chop it up."

It's not just the coaching staff that wants to land the speedy, sure-handed playmaker. Both of USC's 2020 offensive commits -- Mater Dei HS QB Bryce Young and Narbonne HS WR Joshua Jackson -- have commented that they're trying to convince Bryant to join them as well.

According to Centennial's MaxPreps stats, Bryant caught 40 passes for 905 yards and 11 touchdowns in 11 games last fall. He's easy to spot on a practice field as he has a seemingly effortless glide while consistently getting behind defensive backs, and thus it's equally easy to see why the Trojans are so interested.



Harrell, USC's new offensive coordinator, sees Bryant as a slot weapon who would also have the versatility to move outside.

So how does Bryant view the Trojans?