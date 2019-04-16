Five-star outside linebacker Justin Flowe, one of the most coveted prospects in the 2020 class, cut his list of potential schools down to 12 Tuesday. USC is joined by Miami, Florida, LSU, Georgia, Texas, Ohio State, Clemson, Oregon, Arizona State, Alabama and Oklahoma in Flowe's top-12, as he whittled down his options from more than 40 offers. Flowe, listed at 6-foot-3, 225 pounds, stars at Upland High School and is ranked the top OLB and No. 3 overall prospect in the country.



..Top 12🖤† | The CountDown | “ May the Lord Heavenly Father Guide me “ pic.twitter.com/9j9u3RyIqE — Justin Flowe (@justin_flowe) April 16, 2019

Flowe told us a couple months ago that while USC has long been a consideration for him, he first wants to see the Trojans show improvement in 2019. "USC stands really high because they're a hometown school for me and since I was a kid USC has always been there for me," Flowe said back in February. "So yeah, it just depends on how good they do this season coming up [with] Clay Helton. ... "'SC's always been in my heart because it's a hometown school and I've always been raised on USC so we're going to see what happens." Flowe was at USC a couple weeks ago with his Upland HS teammates to check out a spring practice. He went to Miami last weekend for an unofficial visit.



3-star APB Ty Jordan set to drop top 10 list