**NOT SUBSCRIBED? Get full access to all of our in-depth USC recruiting coverage by taking advantage of our spring special -- receive a $49.50 gift code to spend on Trojans gear at the extensive Rivals Fan Store with the purchase of a new annual subscription. Use promo code Annual50 and follow one of these links. For new subscribers, start here . For past subscribers, start here and sign in .**

USC is recruiting Texas about as actively and aggressively as any out-of-state school, so it was no surprise when a new wave of Lone Star State offers went out over the last few days.

We take a closer look at those new Trojans targets, starting with a pair of 2022 tight ends.

RELATED: 5-star CB Denver Harris, from Houston, talks USC offer

Trent McGaughey, a tight end prospect from Shadow Creek High School in Pearland, Texas, already holds more than two dozen offers and has been on USC's radar for a while now. On Monday, Trojans TEs coach John David Baker took the next step and extended the offer to him.

"We first met in January when he came to my school. He said after he saw me in January and all the coaches watched my film he said he wanted to offer me. He also said I'm a really good tight end," McGaughey told TrojanSports.com.

And the interest is mutual, as McGaughey explained.

"I’m really excited. It’s one of [my] dream schools and I’ve always been a fan of USC since the Taylor Mays days," he said. "I just started watching them when I was a kid and I always used to see Taylor Mays hit people so hard. So I started to pay attention to him and the team moving forward.

"Plus, me playing the NCAA football game when he was on there helped too."