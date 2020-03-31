On the same day that Rivals named him a 5-star prospect as part of its 2022 top 100 unveiling, cornerback Denver Harris also received a USC offer Monday.

Harris, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound corner from North Shore High School in Houston, Texas, already has 18 offers and is receiving strong local/regional interest from both Texas and LSU.

But, he tells TrojanSports.com, he feels there's a misconception recruiters have about him.

"Schools don’t think I will leave Texas, but that’s not really true," he said.

As for the fresh USC interest, Harris talked to Trojans defensive quality control assistant Brett Arce in receiving the offer.

"He let me know how much the coaching staff loved my film and also wanted to know how I felt about California and possibly leaving home for college. Of course they would love to get me on campus ASAP," Harris said.

"I really like USC and had been anxious for them to offer. At this point my mind is still very much open, and I want to make sure I make the best decision possible. I definitely look forward to being able to build a relationship with the staff moving forward and sometime soon get a chance to see first-hand what USC has to offer on and off the field."

RELATED: Rivals 5-star spotlight: Denver Harris