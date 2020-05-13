**TrojanSports.com is excited to offer a special FREE TRIAL for new subscribers during this unique situation nationally. Sign up and get unlimited premium access for free until Sept. 5 -- the expected start of the 2020 college football season. New subscribers can follow this link and use promo code USC2020 . Returning/past subscribers can follow this link to sign in first and start here and enter the promo code.**

When USC landed a commitment from 4-star ATH/LB Julien Simon, out of Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, many wondered if that might open the door more to some other players connected with Simon giving the Trojans stronger consideration.

Simon is part of the elite FSP 7-on-7 training program out of Bellevue, Wash., that pulls in top prospects from the region and beyond -- including a few fellow USC top 2021 targets like 5-star defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau (Eastside Catholic HS/Bellevue, Wash.), 4-star wide receiver Troy Franklin (Menlo Atherton HS/Atherton, Calif.) and 4-star cornerback Denzel Burke (Saguaro HS/Scottsdale, Ariz.).

With that question on fans' minds, we put it straight to Simon as he joined the Trojan Talk podcast after his commitment announcement Sunday.

"I can't really speak 100 percent on behalf of the names, but I'm definitely going to say the chances are really high of another [FSP prospect] joining," he said. "I was working on it way before I even committed because I knew, like, OK, this USC place is special. So I kind of just knew, so I was trying to get USC in their ear."

Burke put USC in his top 5 list Tuesday night and then talked to Rivals analyst Adam Gorney about why the Trojans are indeed a major contender in his recruitment, emphasizing his relationship with cornerbacks coach Donte Williams. (Read that story here.)

For that matter, Burke had told us in February that USC hiring Williams away from Oregon immediately moved the Trojans near the top of his recruitment.