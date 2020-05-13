Recruiting Rumblings: Could more FSP talent follow Julien Simon to USC?
When USC landed a commitment from 4-star ATH/LB Julien Simon, out of Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, many wondered if that might open the door more to some other players connected with Simon giving the Trojans stronger consideration.
Simon is part of the elite FSP 7-on-7 training program out of Bellevue, Wash., that pulls in top prospects from the region and beyond -- including a few fellow USC top 2021 targets like 5-star defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau (Eastside Catholic HS/Bellevue, Wash.), 4-star wide receiver Troy Franklin (Menlo Atherton HS/Atherton, Calif.) and 4-star cornerback Denzel Burke (Saguaro HS/Scottsdale, Ariz.).
With that question on fans' minds, we put it straight to Simon as he joined the Trojan Talk podcast after his commitment announcement Sunday.
"I can't really speak 100 percent on behalf of the names, but I'm definitely going to say the chances are really high of another [FSP prospect] joining," he said. "I was working on it way before I even committed because I knew, like, OK, this USC place is special. So I kind of just knew, so I was trying to get USC in their ear."
Burke put USC in his top 5 list Tuesday night and then talked to Rivals analyst Adam Gorney about why the Trojans are indeed a major contender in his recruitment, emphasizing his relationship with cornerbacks coach Donte Williams. (Read that story here.)
For that matter, Burke had told us in February that USC hiring Williams away from Oregon immediately moved the Trojans near the top of his recruitment.
Blessed to be in this position. #Top5 #noorder Edit: @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/663KuKl01b— Denzel Burke (@King10Burke) May 13, 2020
Franklin, meanwhile, put out a top 6 list last month that included USC. The Trojans are pushing hard for the talented prospect as they still want to add two high-level wide receivers to pair with 4-star commit Quaydarius Davis. Franklin is the No. 5 WR and No. 22 overall prospect in this class.
Blessed to be in this position ! 🙏🏽 here’s my top 6...... pic.twitter.com/6CCPC5iMQh— Troy Franklin (@TroooyyyyyyTroy) April 6, 2020
And then Tuimoloau, the No. 2 strongside DE and No. 4 overall prospect in the class, is a true wildcard.
As with Franklin, the USC staff is making a major push for him. The reality, though, is that Tuimoloau may be a long ways away from a decision. Not only has he not visited USC yet, but he hasn't taken many visits at all in his recruitment, so it's likely he waits for the restrictions to lift before even beginning to narrow down his lengthy offer list.
It's hard to say how it impacts his recruitment to have not only an FSP teammate but a fellow Seattle-area prospect already in the USC class.
Simon, as he said, wasn't going to speak to other guys' recruitments/decisions specifically, but he did offer that overall bit of optimism that there could be another domino coming this class from FSP to USC.
"All of them have a pretty good relationship with USC, so we'll see what happens, but I would say the chances are definitely high," he said.
USC makes the cut for a couple other prospects
Over the last handful of days, a couple other USC targets have included the Trojans on their short list.
Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge, a 3-star defensive end from Portland, Ore., named USC in his top 8 schools over the weekend. We're expecting to talk to him later this week for more insight into where things stand in his recruitment.
Today is not about me! This for you mama pic.twitter.com/MyOP2sEauJ— Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge (@KibongeRawlins) May 10, 2020
