While USC's ongoing pursuit of defensive back prospects in this 2019 recruiting cycle has been a key storyline for the program, the Trojans will be looking for secondary help in the 2020 class as well.

Local 5-star cornerback Elias Ricks (Mater Dei HS) made headlines earlier this week with his commitment to LSU, but in the latest Recruiting Rumblings we highlight some other top 2020 DBs that USC could have a chance at landing.

Lathan Ransom (Salpointe Catholic HS/Tucson, Ariz.), a 4-star prospect ranked the No. 8 safety in this next cycle, received his scholarship offer from USC in the fall and mentioned at the time how his grandfather is a big USC fan.

Those family ties to California are a nice selling point for the Trojans, but it sounds like they have stiff competition in his recruitment at this point.