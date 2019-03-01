Recruiting Rumblings: OT Ty'kieast Crawford talks USC offer and more
USC has been aggressive nationally in its pursuit of 2020 offensive linemen, so when 3-star OT Ty'kieast Crawford reopened his recruitment earlier this week the Trojans were quick to offer him.
Crawford, a 6-foot-7, 310-pound 3-star prospect from Carthage, Texas, was committed to Baylor from the end of July until announcing his de-commitment Tuesday night.
He landed a USC offer the next day and the offers have been piling up since.
Crawford talked to TrojanSports.com about his mindset and where the Trojans fit into the picture now.
Blessed to have received an offer from USC @CoachV_USC pic.twitter.com/Rs4u6ppjop— Ty'kieast Crawford (@KieastTy) February 27, 2019
