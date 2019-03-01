USC has been aggressive nationally in its pursuit of 2020 offensive linemen, so when 3-star OT Ty'kieast Crawford reopened his recruitment earlier this week the Trojans were quick to offer him.

Crawford, a 6-foot-7, 310-pound 3-star prospect from Carthage, Texas, was committed to Baylor from the end of July until announcing his de-commitment Tuesday night.

He landed a USC offer the next day and the offers have been piling up since.

Crawford talked to TrojanSports.com about his mindset and where the Trojans fit into the picture now.