FRISCO, Texas -- USC only has one wide receiver committed in this 2020 class so far in 4-star Narbonne HS wideout Joshua Jackson, and the Trojans can afford to be picky with who else they add in that department as the position is not a pressing need in this recruiting cycle.

At that top of that WR wish list, though, is 4-star Corona Centennial HS standout Gary Bryant, who is competing this week at The Opening Finals.

Bryant discussed his USC recruitment at length back in May and gave TrojanSports.com the latest update this week in Frisco.

