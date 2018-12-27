Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-27 17:22:04 -0600') }} football Edit

Recruiting Rumblings: USC makes the cut for another top 2020 WR

Gph1kvyf6eoonrxyjxnv
Five-star prospect Julian Fleming (Catawissa, Pa.) is ranked the No. 2 WR in the 2020 class.
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Ryan Young • TrojanSports.com
@RyanYoungRivals
Publisher

While USC could end up with a terrific influx of wide receivers in this 2019 recruiting class, the Trojans are also in play for the top two WRs in the next cycle.

Twice this week, a 5-star 2020 WR has released a list of finalists that includes USC.

As we noted here Wednesday, Rakim Jarrett (St. John's College HS/Washington, D.C.), the top-ranked wideout in the 2020 class, released his top-6 list of USC, Ohio State, Tennessee, LSU, Florida and Alabama.

Meanwhile, fellow 5-star WR Julian Fleming -- ranked the No. 2 2020 WR -- put out a top 10 that included the Trojans along with Alabama, Virginia Tech, Michigan, Georgia, Clemson, LSU, Florida, Penn State and Ohio State.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}