Everybody was abuzz Monday at the news that 2019 5-star prospects Bru McCoy and Chris Steele were both visiting USC, and for the latest on the developing Steele situation hop on over to Trojan Talk for all the updates.

Meanwhile, though, the Trojans also had a key 2021 prospect on campus as Mater Dei High School cornerback Jaylin Davies and his family came for an unofficial visit.

Davies is set to enter the spotlight big-time this fall while filling a void left by the departures of star Mater Dei corners Elias Ricks and Darion Green-Warren, but USC has already made him a priority in its 2021 recruiting efforts.

And his visit to campus Monday only furthered the connection between Davies and the program.

