Matchup Breakdown: USC looks to snap skid vs. struggling Rutgers

USC is in the midst of one of the most absurd stretches of any team in college football -- four losses in the last five games after holding fourth quarter leads in each, a replay review negating a game-winning fourth-and-goal stand at Minnesota, a missed field goal in overtime vs. Penn State, a blocked field goal swinging the game at Maryland last week.

While fans are ready for changes -- any changes -- coach Lincoln Riley said the Trojans (3-4, 1-4 Big Ten) are staying the course as they host Rutgers (4-3, 1-3) on Friday night in the Coliseum.

"I think you got to sit there and evaluate. Is there one thing that you look at and say, all right, we're not doing this well enough, this is not progressing, that we have to address it and make direct changes? And then like you said, you've got to look at it and what are the things that we're doing well or we are making progress on? I mean, the obvious thing is everybody's going to say, oh, well you got to finish games better. Well, no shit, right? But No. 1 is why haven't we, and we've had a myriad of different issues," Riley said this week.

"I mean, I think the reality is we've been in a lot of really close games. We've had some opportunities to separate in several of these games and we haven't -- need to get better at that -- and then we've had some opportunities to close them. We've had some really unfortunate breaks, we'll call 'em, in several of these, but we haven't been good enough to overcome those and that's what we're building to become obviously. But I don't see one central issue that this position group or this player or this scheme or this coach, they're not doing this well and that's why we haven't closed out these games. It's just we've sprung some leaks in different places and we got to keep coaching and keep progressing and then anything that we see that is not functioning at a high level or headed that way, that we're aggressively addressing it and we'll do anything we have to do to continue to plug these leaks and get better."

It may be too late to keep this season afloat, but there is still the bigger picture and trajectory of the program at stake, and what the Trojans do the rest of the way does indeed matter in that regard.

So they'll look to bounce back against a struggling Rutgers team that itself has lost three straight (and not in such competitive/heartbreaking fashion).

"I have every faith in the guys in the locker room, have every faith in the bond between the guys on our team, everybody in our coaching staff," quarterback Miller Moss said.

The unique challenge this week is returning from a cross-country trip and having a short week to prepare for a Friday night game.

"Yeah, it was an interesting scheduling. Honestly, it's like the perfect week to have a short week, though," Riley said. "I mean, really, the guys were able to sleep on the flight home the other night. We all worked the entire flight home and got a good jump. And I think it's a good one just mentally to kind of be able to just dive right in."

First, let's dive deeper into the matchup with Rutgers ...